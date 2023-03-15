TULSA, Okla. – Doug Schwab has a list of things he needs to remember before Northern Iowa competes at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships.

One box he needs to check: Make sure the Panther’s top-seeded 184-pound junior Parker Keckeisen doesn’t tie his shoes too tight.

It’s more a mental state than actually checking Keckeisen’s laces.

Schwab believes Keckeisen, a two-time all-American on pace to be one of the most-decorated wrestlers in Panther history, is at his best when he is his most natural self.

“He is a goof ball,” Schwab said. “That is one thing. … At the Big 12 (finals) — and this is funny — they started at 174, and our guys started this game they were playing in our lockerroom. And then the 174 match is almost done, and he was like, ‘I guess I better get my shoes tied on.’”

Some wrestlers have to get themselves psyched up before a match, get into a zone.

“He has to keep it light-hearted. That to me is when he is at his best,” Schwab said. “We won’t let him tie his shoes too tight.”

Light-heartedness aside, Keckeisen will be all business when the championships begin Thursday at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

UNI’s first top-seed since Taylor Lujan was the top-seed at 184 when COVID cancelled the 2020 event scheduled in Minneapolis, Keckeisen, third in each of the last two championships, is trying to keep his approach as similar to day-to-day life as possible.

If there is pressure, Keckeisen adds, he’s earned it.

“In a sense it is just a number,” Keckeisen said of his seed. “But pressure is a privilege, right? It is good be consistent. The number beside your name is just somebody else’s opinion about where you are, and this tournament is an opportunity to go prove that I am that best guy.”

If Keckeisen places any pressure on himself, it is to carry the 184 flag, a weight class Northern Iowa has come to dominate in recent years.

Drew Foster won the national title in 2019 at 184, and a year later Lujan was the top seed. Keckeisen stepped in as a redshirt freshmen and continued that display of excellence.

“It is a culture thing,” Keckeisen said. “I came in and I knew I was going to be a 184 pounder. Drew won it, and Taylor was going to win it. I took third two years. It is almost time for that next step, but you are carrying that torch.

“I texted Drew after he won that NCAA title, ‘I can’t wait,’ or something like that. His message back was, ‘Your job is to carry the torch father.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, that is cool.

“When you think of 184, I want you to think UNI.”

Keckeisen has more than filled that role.

“He’s talked about carrying that torch, and that is an important thing for him …and taking it to another level, stoking it so high,” Schwab says. “… We will put a torch up on the Campanile and you can see that thing for hundreds of miles. That is the kind of torch he is talking about to carry.”

Keckeisen is carrying that flame into a championship event where the 184 field is considered one of the deepest in the tournament.

Two-time NCAA champion Aaron Brooks from Penn State is the three seed, and North Carolina State’s Trent Hidlay, an NCAA finalist and two-time all-American, is seeded second. Additionally, several top seeds are returning all-Americans and returning national qualifiers.

Schwab says Keckeisen has earned the right to have his name spoken in the same breath as Brooks and Hidlay.

“Obviously, he is not getting ahead of himself,” Schwab said. “But he is there. There is no more talk that needs to be done, no more work that needs to be done. There is no more anything. You are there.

“The consistent work that he has done … I’ll put him up against anybody I’ve been around since I’ve begun coaching and since I’ve been a competitor. That is no B.S. That is just real life, and he has to understand that and know there is no more, ‘Am I there?’ ... He is there. He is ready to do it.”

Relentlessness has been Keckeisen’s mode of operation since he cracked UNI’s lineup.

Schwab finds it funny when he hears an opponent’s fans screaming from the stands that Keckeisen is tired.

“I’ll be in the corner and there will be people yelling at him, because Parker will take his time to getting back, but he is just composing himself,” Schwab says. “He is getting his focus back, and then he is ready to run his next race and sprint again. But they are like, ‘He is tired.’ Dude, you have no clue. That has nothing to do with it. I know what it looks like, but go watch.”

Reluctant to compare Keckeisen’s style to that of other wrestlers, Schwab evenutally names Mark Ironside, his former teammate at the University of Iowa who won a pair of national championships.

“Ironside was a pretty relentless attacker that was a teammate of mine,” Schwab said. “When you start putting yourself into those comparisons that is pretty high praise and pretty damn good company.

“But to me Parker is kind of his own. Tell me in college wrestling right now who attacks more, who puts himself underneath a guy more? Who is more relentless and has a better variety of attacks? I would like to see that list. If he is not on top of that list he is pretty damn close.”

Keckeisen has faced both Brooks and Hidlay this winter. He lost to Brooks in the all-star classic in Texas prior to the start of the season (Brooks has also edged him in each of the prior to seasons, 1 and 2-point loses), and Keckeisen has split matches with Hidlay.

Hidlay beat him at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invite, 8-2, but a week later at the Collegiate Duals, Keckeisen pinned Hidlay in 3 minutes and 54 seconds.

“It is cool,” Keckeisen said of being in a stacked weight class. “It would be cooler to win it though. You want to compete against the best guys, right? I’ve thought about this a lot.

“I wrestle against Taylor Lujan in practice, and I get to show my skills off all the time in the (practice) room, so why not go show it against someone else? How can I make it so similar out there in Tulsa? Go show off skills against the best guys, and if I get beat in a position I know what I am going to work on the next day. That is a humbling feeling. But this is really a good opportunity.”

To reach the top of the podium, a place he wants to be Saturday, is simple, Keckeisen says.

“At the end of the day you have to be proud of the effort you put in,” Keckeisen said. “Honestly, that is the goal every day in life. Enjoy what I put in and hopefully go out there and if I win, I win. If I lose, I lose. But, no regrets. Be proud of my efforts I put in and then the next day re-up on that, and the next day re-up on that and just try to stay consistent as much as possible.”