CEDAR FALLS — Head coach Doug Schwab is toting a Louisville Slugger to the University of Northern Iowa wrestling room these days.
Schwab jokes that he will need a baseball bat if he ever builds up the courage to step into the circle and take on Panther 165-pound junior Bryce Steiert.
That’s how good Steiert, a two-time NCAA qualifier from Waverly, has looked following a redshirt season. Schwab says Steiert is wrestling like a grizzly bear this fall.
“I really think you’d better bring a baseball bat, and I’m not lying,” Schwab said. “I know I need to bring a baseball bat if I’m going to try to roll with him. I hope that is what everyone else feels. I hope everybody else feels what we see in the room. I hope that translates out into competition.”
Steiert says bring on the bat.
“He needs to eat more Wheaties, grow, so we can scrap,” smiled Steiert.
Schwab said the redshirt year allowed Steiert to grow as a wrestler and as a teammate. He went 10-1 as an unattached competitor last season with his only loss to national champion Vincenzo Joseph of Penn State in the Southern Scuffle finals. Steiert beat fourth-place NCAA finisher Chance Marstellar of Lock Haven in the same tournament.
“Felt like he was able to take a broader look and really connect with his team,” Schwab said. “There were things we wanted to see in that redshirt year, and we saw them. I like the ground he covered.”
Steiert said the toughest part about taking the year off was knowing he could have made a difference.
“Knowing you could go out there and take a dude out for the team,” Steiert said. “That is probably one of the harder things. You want to be there for your teammates, want to sacrifice for them. When there is stuff on the line you want to be the guy out there that can kind of bring it full circle.”
Schwab’s baseball bat is also symbolic of what the Panthers want to do this season. Foremost, UNI wants to knock down the door into the top 10 at the NCAA Championships in March.
UNI is No. 14 in the first NWCA coaches’ poll.
Entering his ninth season, Schwab’s Panthers have finished as high as 15th twice (2013, ‘14), but have cracked the Top 20 only once in the last four years, finishing 18th in 2017. The Panthers finished 24th last season.
With eight national qualifiers on the roster, including three who have earned All-America status — La Porte City’s Max Thomsen at 149, Mediapolis’ Drew Foster at 184 and La Porte City’s Jacob Holschlag at 197 — the Panthers say it is time to stop hearing about their potential.
“It is time for us to show out, show the team we know we can be,” 174-pound two-time NCAA qualifier Taylor Lujan said. “I feel we are the team everyone always talks about, the team that is behind the dirt.
“I think it is time and we are going to have a little chip on our shoulder. We have all these guys who have all these tools. Why can’t we do it?”
UNI returns a regular at almost every weight. The other returning national qualifiers are Jay Schwarm at 125, Josh Alber at 141 and Keegan Moore, a transfer from Oklahoma State who could fill in anywhere from 174 to 197.
Thomsen and Foster, both All-Americans in 2017, are back to full health. Thomsen had labrum surgery on his shoulder after the NCAA Championships, which kept him off the mat for four months. Foster had a torn-up thumb that limited his wrestling down the stretch.
“It feels great. Finally getting back on the mat and rolling around,” Thomsen said. “I’ve got a lot of new motivation and energy.”
UNI opens the season Saturday at the Harold Nichols Open in Ames.
“I think we say the same thing every season,” Schwab said. “You look forward to the season, look forward to the guys, and I think some of our guys have talked about it, they’ve had enough talking.
“It is time to knock that wall over, time to break through.”
