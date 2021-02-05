College wrestling: Panthers pin Northern Illinois

DEKALB, Ill. -- Brody Teske and Kyle Biscoglia opened the match with pins as Northern Iowa rolled to a 27-9 victory over Northern Illinois Friday in a non-conference dual meet.

The Panthers (4-2) also got a major decision from Keegan Moore at 197.

Teske built up a huge lead on Lucian Brink, before pinning him in 6 minutes and 33 seconds. After giving up a couple of early takedowns to Bryce West, Biscoglia pinned the native Iowa in 5:57 at 133 to give UNI a 12-0 lead.

Another big win came at 184 as Parker Keckeisen overcame an early 4-2 deficit to forge past sixth-ranked Brit Wilson, 9-5.

UNI also got wins from Drew Bennett at 141, Tristan Lara at 149 and Carter Isley at heavyweight.

The Panthers won seven of 10 matches.

