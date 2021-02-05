College wrestling: Panthers pin Northern Illinois

DEKALB, Ill. -- Brody Teske and Kyle Biscoglia opened the match with pins as Northern Iowa rolled to a 27-9 victory over Northern Illinois Friday in a non-conference dual meet.
The Panthers (4-2) also got a major decision from Keegan Moore at 197.
Teske built up a huge lead on Lucian Brink, before pinning him in 6 minutes and 33 seconds. After giving up a couple of early takedowns to Bryce West, Biscoglia pinned the native Iowa in 5:57 at 133 to give UNI a 12-0 lead.
Another big win came at 184 as Parker Keckeisen overcame an early 4-2 deficit to forge past sixth-ranked Brit Wilson, 9-5.
UNI also got wins from Drew Bennett at 141, Tristan Lara at 149 and Carter Isley at heavyweight.
The Panthers won seven of 10 matches.
UNI 27, NIU 9
125 – Brody Teske (UNI) pinned Lucian Brink, 6:33, 133 – Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) pinned Bryce West, 5:57, 141 – Drew Bennett (UNI) dec. Caleb Brooks, 6-2, 149 – Tristan Lara (UNI) dec. Anthony Cheloni, 7-4, 157 – Anthony Gibson (NIU) dec. Cayd Lara, 7-3, 165 – Izzak Olejnik (NIU) dec. Pat Schoenfelder, 6-4, 174 – Mason Kauffman (NIU) dec. Lance Runyon, 4-3, 184 – Parker Keckeisen (UNI) dec. Brit Wilson, 8-5, 197 – Keegan Moore (UNI) dec. Gage Braun, 11-3. Hwt. – Carter Isley (UNI) dec. Max Ihry, 4-1.
