College wrestling: Panthers open with wins over NDSU, SDSU
College wrestling: Panthers open with wins over NDSU, SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Five different wrestlers recorded falls as Northern Iowa opened its 2021 season with Big 12 Conference dual victories over South Dakota State and North Dakota State Sunday at SDSU’s Frost Arena.

Schwab may break dance into 2021 wrestling season

Schwab may break dance into 2021 wrestling season

Ten months since the Panthers had dreams crushed when the NCAA canceled the 2020 NCAA Championships in Minneapolis, UNI will return to the mat for the first time against the Jackrabbits and North Dakota State in Brookings, S.D.

With nine new Panthers making their varsity debut, UNI was solid from start to finish.

The Panthers opened with a 28-13 win over SDSU.

Penn State transfer Brody Teske rallied from an 8-2 deficit to beat Danny Vega, 13-11, in the opening match at 126. Then Kyle Biscoglia pinned 13th-ranked Zach Price in 6 minutes and 22 seconds at 133 to give UNI a 9-0 early lead.

Triston Lara at 149 and Pat Schoenfelder at 165 also recorded pins for the Panthers. Lara pinned Hunter Marko in 5:42, and Schoenfelder decked Kenny O’Neil in 5:41.

UNI also got a major decision from Oklahoma State transfer Keegan Moore at 184 as he rolled Nick Casperson, 18-7.

Against NDSU, once again Teske fell behind early in his 125 pound match against the Bison’s McGwire Midkiff, but after tying the match at 4-4, Teske cradled Midkiff to his back for a pin in 4:36.

UNI also got wins from Jack Skudlarczyk at 133, Triston Lara at 149, Schoenfielder at 165, Lance Runyon at 174, Moore at 184 and got a pin from Carter Isley over Brandon Metz in 41 seconds to close out the victory at 285.

Teske, Triston Lara, Schoenfelder, Runyon and Moore were all 2-0 on the day.

UNI also wrestled several extra matches against the Jackrabbits and Bison.

The Panthers return to action next Sunday in Ames where UNI will face Arizona State and Missouri at Hilton Coliseum.

Summaries

UNI 28, SDSU 13

125 – Brody Teske (UNI) dec. Danny Vega, 13-11, 133 – Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) pinned Zach Price, 6:22, 141 – Clay Carlson (SDSU) dec. Drew Bennett 8-2, 149 – Triston Lara (UNI) pinned Hunter Marko, 5:42, 157 – Cade DeVos (SDSU) dec. Cayd Lara, 10-8, 165 – Pat Schoenfelder (UNI) pinned Kenny O’Neil, 5:41, 174 – Lance Runyon (UNI) dec. Cade King, 4-0, 184 – Keegan Moore (UNI) major dec. Nick Casperson, 18-7, 197 – Tanner Sloan (SDSU) dec. Tyrell Gordon, 14-1, Hwt. – Blake Wolters (SDSU) dec. John McConkey, 13-6.

UNI 27, NDSU 11

125 – Teske (UNI) pinned McGwire Midkiff, 4:36, 133 – Jack Skudlarczyk (UNI) dec. Kellyn March, 4-0, 141 – Dylan Droegemueller (NDSU) major dec. Bennett, 12-2, 149 – T. Lara (UNI) dec. Jaden Van Maanen, 4-2, 157 – Jared Franek (NDSU) dec. C. Lara, 5-1, 165 – Schoenfelder (UNI) dec. Luke Weber, 7-2, 174 – Runyon (UNI) dec. Riley Habisch, 7-0, 184 – Moore (UNI) dec. T.J. Pottinger, 6-2, 197 – Michael Nelson (NDSU) major dec. Gordon, 10-1, Hwt. – Carter Isley (UNI) pinned Brandon Metz, :41.

Extra matches

125 – Kyle Golhoffer (UNI) dec. Tanner Jordan (SDSU), 4-2, Golhoffer (UNI) dec. Vega, 7-3, 133 – Biscoglia (UNI) dec. Trayton Anderson (SDSU), 5-0, 141 – Cael Happel (UNI) pinned Rylee Molitor (SDSU), 4:38, 141 – Ethan Basile (UNI) dec. Dan Kimball (SDSU), 10-3, 141 – Molitor (SDSU) dec. Basile, 5-2, 141 – Happel (UNI) dec. Kimball, 7-1, 157 – Jack Thomsen (SDSU) dec. Derek Holschlag (UNI), 8-4, 157 – Colin Realbuto (UNI) dec. Thomsen, 8-2, 157 – DeVos (SDSU) dec. Holschlag, 8-4, 165 – Austin Yant (UNI) dec. Colten Carlson (SDSU), 3-2, 174 – Cade King (SDSU) dec. Noah Glaser (UNI), 5-3, SV, 184 – Parker Keckheisen (UNI) tech. fall over Jacob Schoon (SDSU), 23-8, 7:00, 285 – Isley (UNI) dec. Bowen McConville (SDSU), 6-2, 285 – McConkey (UNI) dec. Spencer Trenary, 11-5. 125 – Golhoffer (UNI) dec. Ryan Henningson (NDSU), 9-3, 149 – Gable Fox (UNI) dec. Michael Weber (NDSU), 6-1, 174 – Glaser (UNI) major dec. Noah Cressell (NDSU), 15-6, 197 – Keckeisen (UNI) dec. Cole Witzig (NDSU), 13-3.

