College wrestling: Panthers open with wins over NDSU, SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Five different wrestlers recorded falls as Northern Iowa opened its 2021 season with Big 12 Conference dual victories over South Dakota State and North Dakota State Sunday at SDSU’s Frost Arena.

With nine new Panthers making their varsity debut, UNI was solid from start to finish.

The Panthers opened with a 28-13 win over SDSU.

Penn State transfer Brody Teske rallied from an 8-2 deficit to beat Danny Vega, 13-11, in the opening match at 126. Then Kyle Biscoglia pinned 13th-ranked Zach Price in 6 minutes and 22 seconds at 133 to give UNI a 9-0 early lead.

Triston Lara at 149 and Pat Schoenfelder at 165 also recorded pins for the Panthers. Lara pinned Hunter Marko in 5:42, and Schoenfelder decked Kenny O’Neil in 5:41.

UNI also got a major decision from Oklahoma State transfer Keegan Moore at 184 as he rolled Nick Casperson, 18-7.

Against NDSU, once again Teske fell behind early in his 125 pound match against the Bison’s McGwire Midkiff, but after tying the match at 4-4, Teske cradled Midkiff to his back for a pin in 4:36.

