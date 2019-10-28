CEDAR FALLS -- State wrestling writers converged in mass for Northern Iowa's annual media day Monday at the West Gym.
While those writers got a better understanding of the type of team the Panthers will put on the mat during the 2019-20 season, that knowledge came with an extra caveat, a psychology lesson.
Last March in Pittsburgh, UNI saw a 19-year stretch without a national champion snapped when now graduated senior Drew Foster captured the 184-pound title at PPG Paints Arena.
The effect of that victory and what it means to the Panther's 33-man room was explained by returning all-American Bryce Steiert.
"Psychologists call that 'social learning," said Steiert, who will bump up from 165 to 174 for his final season.
In a nutshell, Steiert explained, social learning is a theory that people learn through observing others' behavior, attitudes and outcomes of those behaviors, describing one of the key elements of the social learning theory is motivation, having a good reason to imitate
"You watch some of these programs that have success year after year, guys who aren't supposed to succeed, succeed," Steier continued. "When you realized you've been wrestling with a national champion for the last three years and being able to compete with him,whether you know it or not, you subconscious, you ... consciously you feel more confident.
"Having a national champion in this room is huge for this program. For Drew to be that spearhead that broke through is huge for all of us. A living example that we train with that won it and you can see what he did and what it takes."
With three former all-Americans back -- Max Thomsen, Steiert and Jacob Holschlag, who missed last year with a torn ACL, and six wrestlers altogether who have wrestled at the NCAA championships, the expectations are to follow Foster's lead.
The motivation to do so was not only witnessed in Pittsburgh, but is a daily reminder in UNI's room where a huge mural honors all the Panthers' former Olympians, multi all-Americans and national champions.
"It is a little bit extra motivation when you see a 2019," said Thomsen, a 2017 all-American that has lost in the all-American round the last two championships. "Kind of a big gap (19 years between national champions) in there which you don't want for a program. Now, it is kind of start making that a tradition and make that a 2020 champ, a 2021 champ, a 2022 champ and so on."
Head coach Doug Schwab enters his 10th season at the helm and he's pumped to unleash his team on the country.
"Obviously excited to get rolling," Schwab said. "For me it is hard to forget about how last season, having a national champion and how we have used that momentum moving forward.
"It is someone they saw that is right next them. Maybe they took him down in a practice, maybe they beat him up in a practice ... I still remember in the tunnel and all those guys crowding around him and hugging them, you could see it in their eyes. There was a difference. Not that they think it is going to be easy or handed to them, but man we can win a national title at UNI.
"I said it was 19 years, I tell you what, it won't be 19 years again," Schwab finished.
In addition to the returning former all-Americans, Schwab also returns NCAA qualifiers Jay Schwarm at 125 and Taylor Lujan, who will move up to 184 from 174, as well as Oklahoma State transfer Keegan Moore, who qualified for the Cowboys in 2017.
There are also line-up veterans Paden Moore at 157, Isaiah Patton at 165 and Carter Isley at heavyweight.
In addition there is a hungry red-shirt freshman group pushing the veterans which includes Kyle Biscoglia at 125, Drew Bennett at 133, Michael Blockhus at 141 and red-shirt sophomore Austin Yant at 165.
"We have the deepest team that I have had when you start looking at match ups, look at weight classes, start to look at battles you are going to have within the room," Schwab said. "It gets exciting ... We got 33 guys on our roster. We are trying to be strong 1 to 33 ... not just 1 to 10. Every single guy has to add to what we are trying to do."
"We do have a heck of a team back, but we got a lot of work to do before we head up to Minneapolis."
