STILLWATER, Okla. -- Second-ranked Oklahoma State won three matches by just two points and turned back No. 16 Northern Iowa 24-9 Friday in a Big 12 Conference wrestling dual.

The Cowboys (11-0, 7-0) got off to a strong start with a technical fall and a major decision at the first two weights.

UNI's sixth-ranked Josh Alber got the Panthers on the board with a 4-3 decision over 12th-ranked Kaid Brock at 141 pounds. It was the 13th consecutive win for Alber and his sixth over a Top 20 opponent this season.

The Panthers' No. 10 Max Thomsen lost a tough 9-7 overtime match at 149 pounds. Fourth-ranked Kaden Gfeller scored a tying takedown as time expired in regulation, then got the winning takedown in sudden victory.

UNI lost another close match at 157 when Paden Moore fell 4-2..

Bryce Steiert's 2-0 decision over Andrew Shomers at 165 and Taylor Lujan's 5-4 thriller over fifth-ranked Joseph Smith at 174 drew UNI within striking distance at 15-9, but the Cowboys closed it out with three straight decisions.

The Panthers fell to 5-5 overall and 5-1 in league duals.

