College wrestling: Oklahoma State ropes UNI

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa broke out of the gate first.
No. 5 Oklahoma State (6-0) caught up and the Cowboys eventually roped the Panthers during a Big 12 Conference wrestling dual Saturday at the McLeod Center, 20-12.
No. 16 UNI (3-2) got impressive wins from Brody Teske and Kyle Biscoglia to open the dual. But Oklahoma State won the next five, including two by major decision, to improve to 28-3 all-time against UNI.
“I really think we had a chance to win that meet,” UNI head coach Doug Schwab said. “There are some matches that kind of got away from us where we were in the match. Some of this comes down to a little bit more belief in themselves, their preparation.
“We competed hard. I can’t say we didn’t compete hard… there were some good scraps. I was happy with a lot of the performances, but there is more there.”
The Panthers were looking for back-to-back wins over OSU's historic program for the first time in series history after a thrilling 18-16 win at the McLeod Center last January.
In a matchup of top-20 wrestlers, Teske, ranked 18th, controlled 13th-ranked Trevor Mastrogiovanni at 125. After a scoreless first, Teske scored a 4-point tilt early in the second while building up 2 minutes of ride time.
The victory improved Teske to 6-0.
“The last two matches he rode the living dog out of two guys,” Schwab said. “He is doing a great job for us. I talk kind of about a guy that starts a fire and gets things going, he is definitely doing that.”
Biscoglia followed with a 2-0 win over Reece Witcraft at 133 and it was 6-0 Panthers. Biscoglia used a strong second period ride and an escape to open the third for all the scoring in the match, although he was on the attack frequently.
“I thought I did a pretty decent job on neutral getting to my attacks and I felt I was having a lot of attacks and there wasn’t much coming from his side with offense,” Biscoglia said. “My top work felt good, did a good job of keeping weight forward and I know I can get out on bottom whomever I’m wrestling. I’ve got to keep wrestling like that no matter whoever is on the other side of the line.”
After Dusty Hone squeaked out a 4-2 in over Drew Bennett at 141, OSU’s heavy hitters came up. Boo Lewallen won at 14-8 over Triston Lara at 149, before Wally Sheets and Travis Wittlake registered back-to-back major decisions for the Cowboys.
Freshmen Parker Keckeisen finally stopped the OSU run of victories. Relentless and willing to put himself into difficult positions, Keckeisen beat all-American Dakota Geer, 4-2, in sudden victory at 184.
“Doug talks about it all the time, just go take risks,” Keckeisen said. “That is one thing I can control, too. I have to go out there and take it. That was kind of the theme this week. Oklahoma State is ranked higher than us so we have to go take it.
“That was my game plan to see how many times I could shoot in a match, how many leg attacks I can get to and the rest will take care of itself.”
UNI also got a win from senior Carter Isley, 8-2, over Austin Harris at heavyweight.
“We competed hard. I think we had more. I know we had more and now we will see how we respond,” Schwab said. “Last year when we beat them in the dual here and they came back at the Big 12s, they had gotten better from there (the loss). Do we get better from here? Do we make that jump that is necessary?
“I liked how we competed. That was a fun dual.”
UNI wrestles next at Northern Illinois on Friday.