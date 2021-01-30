College wrestling: Oklahoma State ropes UNI

“Doug talks about it all the time, just go take risks,” Keckeisen said. “That is one thing I can control, too. I have to go out there and take it. That was kind of the theme this week. Oklahoma State is ranked higher than us so we have to go take it.

“That was my game plan to see how many times I could shoot in a match, how many leg attacks I can get to and the rest will take care of itself.”

UNI also got a win from senior Carter Isley, 8-2, over Austin Harris at heavyweight.

“We competed hard. I think we had more. I know we had more and now we will see how we respond,” Schwab said. “Last year when we beat them in the dual here and they came back at the Big 12s, they had gotten better from there (the loss). Do we get better from here? Do we make that jump that is necessary?

“I liked how we competed. That was a fun dual.”

UNI wrestles next at Northern Illinois on Friday.

