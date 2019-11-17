{{featured_button_text}}

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Northern Iowa and Northwestern split the 10 matches Sunday, but the Wildcats recorded bonus points in four of their wins to edge the Panthers 24-20 in a wrestling dual meet.

Taylor Lujan had a pin for UNI at 184 pounds, and Michael Blockhus and Bryce Steiert recorded major decisions. The Panthers also got wins from Max Thomsen and Carter Isley.

The deciding match came at 197 pounds where UNI's fifth-ranked Jacob Holschlag was forced to default because of injury.

Northwestern squared its record at 1-1.

UNI (0-1) hosts fourth-ranked Nebraska at 1 p.m. Sunday in the West Gym.

