College wrestling: Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen has been humbled

Humbled.
Every day for the past several months Northern Iowa freshmen Parker Keckeisen has walked into the Panther wrestling room knowing he was going to learn a hard lesson.
There have been no light days for Keckeisen. Still, he kept on showing up on time and ready for his punishment.
Just why has it been so hard for the Glendale, Wis., native?
“We have an incredible room in those upper weights. It is one of the best in the country,” UNI head coach Doug Schwab said.
Last Thursday, Keckeisen got pummeled by 2019 184-pound national champion Drew Foster for more than an hour. Twenty-four hours later, Keckeisen was back in the room and his opponent was just as unforgiving – former Panther Taylor Lujan, who was last year’s top seed at 184 in Minneapolis before the championship was canceled by the NCAA.
“It is good fun,” said Keckeisen.
He will open Thursday as the fifth seed at 184 pounds against Iowa State’s Sam Colbray inside the Enterprise Center at the NCAA Division I wrestling championships in St. Louis. “Taylor and I are scrapping today. I’m excited.”
“Humbled,” Keckeisen said, describing his daily battles with Foster and Lujan. “I wrestled Drew yesterday, and if you don’t have your head down you are going to get messed up. I learned that for the first 30 minutes. Then I kept getting my head down and it wasn’t getting much better. But it is fun to scrap with him. Taylor and I get into some good scrambles, too.”
Schwab says Keckeisen, who enters the tournament the undefeated Big 12 champion, is battle-tested and ready.
“Lee (UNI assistant Lee Roper) talks to him all the time about controlling the controllables,” Schwab said.
“He actually does it. What he has done every day and how he has lived manifested itself out in how he competes. There is no other way.
“Parker has bought into it wholeheartedly and is going after trying to be great. You see it in how he competes.”
Schwab has another theory on Keckeisen’s mindset when it comes to taking the daily lessons from Foster and Lujan.
“Those guys are in the room. Tradition matters,” Schwab said. “You start seeing somebody in front of you win it and it makes it believable. I can tell you when I came into it I didn’t think it was going to be handed to me, but you believed already I can do this. It was not when I’m I going to win a national title? It is how many I’m I going to win.
“That is kind of what I think Keckeisen thinks. … I’m picking up the torch. Foster won in front of me. Lujan won in front of me. I’m going to start to win, too.”
Roper is one of the primary reasons Keckeisen is a Panther.
The up-and-coming prospect who trained at Askren Wrestling Academy with national champions Ben and Max Askren was an off-the-radar recruit early in his high school days.
“Lee Roper texted me the first day he could,” Keckeisen recalled of how he landed in Cedar Falls. “I then went up to Fargo and I think I went 1-2. Roper, he said ‘I see something in you’. We continued to talk and he kept getting to know me.
“I felt they really cared the most. That is no shot at the other teams. Air Force and Wisconsin were pretty much the only other ones recruiting me. I kind of felt a sense of loyalty. If he saw something in me, if the coaches saw something in me from when I didn’t break out, wasn’t on anybody’s radar … I think they had a plan for me to go to the top if that makes sense. … I thought they were genuine guys and felt like I wanted to wrestle for them.”
UNI is just starting to cash in the dividends from Roper’s early work on Keckeisen, who went on to place four times at the Wisconsin state championships, including a pair of titles.
Buying in, believing he could win now and learning from his daily beat downs, Kecekeisen has posted a 32-1 collegiate mark. His only loss was in the Grand View Open where as an unattached wrestler he lost to Iowa’s Abe Assad, 6-5, in the semifinals. Keckeisen has won 25 straight matches since that loss.
He says much of his success is due to the mindset Max Askren and Doug Schwab have instilled in him for many years.
“You’ve got to break down every match,” Keckeisen said. “It is positions. It’s try to win the next position. Say you lose a position and now you are on bottom so you got to get away and then try to go out and score points after that.
“Positions. Positions. Positions.
“Max instilled that into me first, and then Doug put more emphasis on it.”
In addition to everything he has learned from Askren, Foster, Lujan, Roper and Schwab, Keckeisen said his most recent and maybe most relevant lesson leading into his opening NCAA match came at the Big 12 championships.
“I was so nervous. I think I let the moment get to me a little too much,” Keckeisen said. “It was a good learning lesson. You have to learn from it, adapt, and in St. Louis I got to go there and let it fly.
“I got to get myself in a good scrap early and then it becomes all natural again. I think I will be more prepared mentally in St. Louis.”
THE REST OF THE PACK: Joining Keckeisen in St. Louis are fifth-seeded Brody Teske at 125, Tristan Lara at 149, Austin Yant at 165, Lance Runyon at 174 and Carter Isley at 285.
“It is the most exciting time of the year. It’s tournament time, so let’s go,” said Isley, who is now a two-time qualifier.
“Six guys are going to the national tournament and they can score a heck of a lot of points, and that is what we are planning on doing,” Schwab added.