College wrestling: Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen has been humbled

“Lee Roper texted me the first day he could,” Keckeisen recalled of how he landed in Cedar Falls. “I then went up to Fargo and I think I went 1-2. Roper, he said ‘I see something in you’. We continued to talk and he kept getting to know me.

“I felt they really cared the most. That is no shot at the other teams. Air Force and Wisconsin were pretty much the only other ones recruiting me. I kind of felt a sense of loyalty. If he saw something in me, if the coaches saw something in me from when I didn’t break out, wasn’t on anybody’s radar … I think they had a plan for me to go to the top if that makes sense. … I thought they were genuine guys and felt like I wanted to wrestle for them.”

UNI is just starting to cash in the dividends from Roper’s early work on Keckeisen, who went on to place four times at the Wisconsin state championships, including a pair of titles.

Buying in, believing he could win now and learning from his daily beat downs, Kecekeisen has posted a 32-1 collegiate mark. His only loss was in the Grand View Open where as an unattached wrestler he lost to Iowa’s Abe Assad, 6-5, in the semifinals. Keckeisen has won 25 straight matches since that loss.

He says much of his success is due to the mindset Max Askren and Doug Schwab have instilled in him for many years.