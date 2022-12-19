College wrestling: Northern Iowa takes down No. 3 Ohio State

NEW ORLEANS – Colin Realbuto upset two-time All-American Sammy Sasso to spark No. 16 Northern Iowa to a 19-13 win over third-ranked Ohio State Friday in the Collegiate Duals.

Realbuto used a big four-point turn early to build a huge lead over Sasso, a national runner-up in 2021, before holding off a third-period charge to score a 9-7 win.

The victory was second of four straight Panther wins after the Buckeyes took a 6-0 lead with wins at 125 and 133.

Cael Happel opened the win streak with a 7-5 sudden victory win over Dylan D’Emilio at 141 and then Realbuto evened the match with his victory. Derek Holschlag followed with a win over Isaac Wilcox at 157 and Austin Yant scored a 11-1 major decision over Gavin Brown to put UNI up 13-6.

Ohio State sandwich wins around third-ranked Parker Keckeisen’s 3-2 win over fifth-ranked Kaleb Romero at 184.

The match was won when former Waterloo East standout Tyrell Gordon beat Tate Orndorff, 3-2, to give the Panthers a huge, signature win. It was Gordon's second win over the ninth-ranked Orndorff this month. He also beat him at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.

UNI opened the day with a 36-3 win over Lock Haven as it got technical falls from Happel and Gordon, major decisions from Realbuto and Keckeisen and a fall from Lance Runyon at 174.

Iowa State also went 2-0 Friday with an 18-13 win over Cornell and a 26-6 win over Oregon State.

Yonger Bastida picked up the huge win for the Cyclones when he bumped up from 197 to win at heavyweight to secure ISU’s 18-13 win over the Big Red. The Cyclones won the final three matches also getting wins from Joel Devine at 184 and Marcus Coleman at 197.

ISU’s Jason Kraisser at 157 and David Carr at 165 both went 2-0 on the day.

"I thought we did a really good job today," head coach Kevin Dresser said. "I've been coaching for a while and I'm not sure I have ever seen more of a team effort considering the adversity we were facing. Sam Schuyler had a slight strain in his first match of the day so we had to improvise with the lineup because the guys wanted to win the dual. Top to bottom, everyone in the lineup contributed."

The tournament continues Tuesday.