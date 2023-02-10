CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa’s Doug Schwab does not like the disc on the Panthers’ record player.

With a chance to seize a victory Friday in a Big 12 Conference dual at the McLeod Center against third-ranked Iowa State, Schwab feels UNI failed to seize the day.

Winning three swing matches, the Cyclones scored a 19-12 win over the Panthers in front of a wrestling record crowd of 5,754.

“We had some really good performances, but you have to seize the moment,” Schwab said. “We talk about opportunities a lot, but you have to seize them and strangle them. And those guys on the other side did a good job in a few of those situations.

“You got to seize the opportunities especially when you have a record crowd and them walking away thinking Iowa State is a better team than us. They were tonight, give them credit. I’m getting real sick of this record though playing over and over and they find ways That is what great teams do. For us we have to find a way to change that pattern.”

With four true freshmen in his lineup, Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser was pleased with the Cyclones fight.

“Great atmosphere. Great crowd. Great energy. I think some great wrestling,” Dresser said. “I thought we did a real good job of competing hard. That is what we talk about all the time.”

Two of the Cyclones four true freshmen grabbed wins – Paniro Johnson at 149 over UNI back up Adam Allard and from MJ Gaitan at 174 as he scored a pair of takedowns, the second leading to a four near fall points as he rallied to score eight of his nine points in the third period for a 9-5 win over Lance Runyon.

“Just kept coming, kept going and you know something will come your way,” Gaitan said of the late rally.

Iowa State also put out Ethan Perryman at 125 and Casey Swiderski at 141.

“We threw a couple of young bucks out there, but you look at guys like Perryman, Gaitan, Swiderski and Johnson ... those guys are all true freshmen and are going to be around for a while, “Dresser said. “You better be used to seeing them. They all didn’t win tonight but were right there in the hunt against good competition.”

UNI got off to a great start as Kyle Gollhofer as he won a wild affair against Perryman at 125. Leading 4-2 after two periods, Gollhofer gave up a reversal to Perryman. He escaped only to be taken down again. After another escape Gollhofer scored a takedown in the final 15 seconds to pull out an 8-6 win and reverse a 14-5 loss to Perryman back at the South Dakota State Invitational to open the season.

“There were some exciting matches,” Schwab said. “125…couldn’t have started off with a better one, back and forth and got the crowd into it. Give Gollhofer a lot of credit. They wrestled earlier in the year and it was lopsided the other way.”

Iowa State and UNI traded victories through the first half of the meet as the Panthers go wins from Cael Happel at 141 and Derek Holschlag at 157 to lead 9-6 at the break.

David Carr opened the second half of the meet with a major decision over Austin Yant at 165 and then Gaitan’s rally at 174 put the momentum and meet into the Cyclones’ firm grasp.

“Good effort all over,” Dresser said. “Our studs when out and dominated.”

Second-ranked Parker Keckeisen edged fourth-ranked Marcus Coleman, 7-5, at 184 for UNI’s final win of the night.

UNI closes its regular season next Saturday at Wisconsin.

“I think the moment got to a few of our guys and that is something we have to work on,” Schwab said. “I’m always proud of my guys and what they give me. The effort and how they represent the program but there has to become a time when you make that jump.”

REALBUTO OUT: UNI’s 13th-ranked Colin Realbuto missed the match and Schwab wasn’t able to give the entire story.

“If he would’ve been ready to wrestle he would’ve wrestled,” Schwab said. “I don’t know how much liberty I’m at to say, but he got an issue that flared up. But that dude is one gritty competitor and if he could go he would’ve gone.”

