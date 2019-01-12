LINCOLN, Neb. — Northern Iowa’s 14th-ranked wrestling team won just four matches Saturday and dropped a dual meet to 11th-ranked Nebraska, 22-12.
The Panthers (2-3) got an 8-6 sudden victory decision from Jack Skudlarczyk at 133 pounds, a 6-4 decision from eighth-ranked Josh Alber over 20th-ranked Chad Red at 141 and an 11-4 win by eighth-ranked Max Thomsen at 149.
The teams split a pair of high profile bouts. At 174, UNI’s Taylor Lujan outscored Mikey Labriola 10-5, but at 185, the Cornhuskers’ fifth-ranked Taylor Venz edged UNI’s sixth-ranked Drew Foster, 8-6.
Nebraska (7-2) also picked up a pair of technical falls and narrow decisions at 125 where two-time all-American Zeke Moisey held off Jay Schwarm 5-2, at 165 where sixth-ranked Isaiah White edged No. 12 Bryce Steiert 2-1 and at 197 where 11th-ranked Eric Schultz topped Tyrell Gordon, 6-3.
UNI travels to No. 5 Missouri for a 7 p.m. Jan. 17 matchup.
Nebraska 22, UNI 12
125 — Zeke Moisey (Neb) dec. Jay Schwarm, 5-2, 133 — Jack Skudlarczyk (UNI) dec. Jevon Parrish, 8-6, SV1, 141 — Josh Alber (UNI) dec. Chad Red, 6-4, 149 — Max Thomsen (UNI) dec. Collin Purinton, 11-4, 157 — Tyler Berger (Neb) tech. fall over Patrick Schoenfelder, 20-4, 3:50, 165 — Isaiah White (Neb) dec. Bryce Steiert, 2-1, 174 — Taylor Lujan (UNI) dec. Mikey Labriola, 10-5, 184 — Taylor Venz (Neb) dec. Drew Foster, 8-6, 197 — Eric Schultz (Neb) dec. Tyrell Gordon, 6-3, 285 — David Jensen (Neb) tech. fall over Izaak Shedenhelm, 17-2, 6:34.
