INDIANAPOLIS --- The NCAA announced allocations for the 2023 NCAA Championships, Thursday.

The Big 12 wrestling conference received the second most automatic qualifying spots in the nation the championship, next month.

A total of 64 wrestlers, six more than last season, will advance after the Big 12 Championships, which will be held March 4-5 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 165-pound and 285-pound weight classes 285 pounds mark the league's largest in terms of allocation with eight apiece.

Seven wrestlers at 141 pounds, 149 pounds and 157 pounds will qualify, while the weight classes at 125 pounds, 174 pounds and 197 pounds will send its top-six competitors to the NCAAs.

Only the top-four athletes at 184 pounds at the Big 12 Championships will earn automatic berths.

The Big Ten Conference led the nation with 88 total automatic qualifiers.