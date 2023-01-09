College Wrestling: Missouri wins close matches, topple UNI

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Three bonus-point wins by Missouri helped lift the Tigers to a 24-12 Sunday in a Big 12 Conference wrestling meet.

Nick Surtin scored a technical fall at 125, Peyton Mocco a fall at 174 and Rocky Elam a major decision at 197 to provide six bonus points for Missouri.

Additionally, ninth-ranked Brock Mauller edged 12th-ranked Colin Realbuto, 3-1, at 149 in a swing match, and Zach Elam scored a 3-1 sudden victory over Tyrell Gordon at heavyweight in key wins for the Tigers.

UNI got wins from Kyle Biscoglia at 133, a 5-2 win over Zachry Seltzer. Derek Holschlag continued his hot weekend with a 3-1 win over Logan Gioffre at 157, and Austin Yant scored a 4-0 win over James Conway at 165.

The Panthers fourth and final win came from second-ranked Parker Keckeisen who beat Colton Hawks, 7-2, at 184.