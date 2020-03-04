College wrestling: Lujan, Steiert earn Big 12 No. 1 pre-seeds

TULSA, Okla. – Northern Iowa seniors Taylor Lujan and Bryce Steiert have earned No. 1 seeds at 174 and 184 in their brackets when the Pre-Big 12 wrestling championship seeds were released Wednesday.

The pre-seeds were voted on by the league’s head coaches and are subject to change. Final seeds will be confirmed Friday at a pre-championship coaches meeting.

The championship begins Saturday at 11 a.m. at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. The preliminary rounds will be available on the ESPN+ via Big 12 Now, the league's digital platform.

Lujan is ranked No. 1 in the national coaches’ poll at 184, and on a 15-match win streak, while Steiert is ranked fifth overall in the coaches’ rankings.

UNI’s two No. 1 seeds were second among league teams with Oklahoma State garnering three. Iowa State, Oklahoma, Utah Valley, West Virginia and Wyoming each had one.

Four other Panthers were seeded in the top four – Jay Schwarm (No. 2 at 125), Michael Blockhus (No. 3 at 141), Max Thomsen (No. 3 at 149) and Carter Isley (No. 4 at 285).

The Big 12 has 54 automatic NCAA championship bids – 4 at 125, 8 at 133, 5 at 141, 5 at 149, 5 at 157, 4 at 165, 5 at 174, 5 at 184, 6 at 197 and 7 at 285.

