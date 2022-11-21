College wrestling: Keckeisen ready for a scrap at NWCA All-Star Classic

AUSTIN, Texas – Parker Keckeisen is not nervous. In fact, he’s ready to go have some fun.

The Northern Iowa junior will take on two-time defending national champion Aaron Brooks at the NWCA All-Star Classic Tuesday in an early season showdown of the top-two 184-pound wrestlers in the nation.

Brooks is ranked No.1 by most services, and Keckeisen, a two-time all-American, is ranked No. 2.

“Going to Texas…its go have some fun,” Keckeisen said. “It can be two things…you can be scared or it is going to be an awesome challenge. I have fallen into that trap of almost dreading something, but I’m excited for this…I’m excited to go test my skills and see where I am.”

Keckeisen will be the first Panther to compete in the classic (the event hasn’t been held the past four years) since Max Thomsen and Drew Foster both participated in 2017.

Thomsen beat Princeton’s Matt Kolodzik, 4-3, in a 149-pound match while Foster was edged by North Carolina State’s Pete Renda, 5-2, at 184.

Keckeisen is also one of five Iowa collegiate wrestlers who will compete.

Iowa State’s Kysen Terukina will take on Minnesota’s Pat McKee at 125, and his Cyclone teammate David Carr will face Princeton’s Quincy Monday at 165.

Iowa also has two wrestlers at the event with Jacob Warner taking on Missouri’s Rocky Elam at 197, and Hawkeye heavyweight Tony Cassioppi will wrestled Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet.

Keckeisen said he is prepared and ready for the match saying he has all the confidence in the world of the plan and training provided by his coaching – Doug Schwab, Lee Roper, Randy Pugh and Brett Robbins – have cultivated and provided.

“I’m prepared and ready,” Keckeisen said. “It is pretty cool. I know they haven’t had it for a couple of years so it is honor, too. It is also an opportunity to wrestle one of the best guys in the nation…I’m going to take that opportunity every time it shows up because I’m one of the best guys in the nation as well. Knowing that it is pretty cool…they must have seen entertainment in that aspect.

“It’s down in Texas at Flo(s) (facilities) and I have never been there so I’m excited for that too. Really, let’s go have some fun.”

Brooks, the two-time national champion, and Keckeisen have meet twice, both ending in favor of the Nittany Lion.

Brooks topped Keckeisen in the 2020 NCAA semifinals, 6-4, and then pulled out a 3-2 victory at the Collegiate Duals in Florida last December.

“He got me in under hooks last year so clear those, and he’s got those Cael Sanderson ankle picks,” Keckeisen said. “We had a fun scrap last year, and I’m looking forward to another one.”

Keckeisen said he can’t get caught up in one or two things that Brooks does well because he says Brooks does a lot of things well.

To have success in the match, Keckeisen says he has to believe in himself.

“I think it is trust that I can get to his legs,” Keckeisen said. “I know he scrambled out of a couple of positions that last match and it is trusting I can get to the legs and go score…not just get to a leg, try to get that takedown and complete the task”

The Classic begins at 7 p.m. and can be seen on Flowrestling with a subscription.