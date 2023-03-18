TULSA, Okla. – After navigating through an incredibly tough field, Iowa State’s David Carr ran into a brick wall Saturday in the NCAA wrestling finals.

Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole avenged two regular season losses with an 8-2 victory over Carr in the 165-pound final.

O’Toole took an early lead in the first period, and then scored off a scramble in the third and added two nearfall points to hand Carr his first loss of the season.

Carr worked his way through a field that included three past NCAA champions, and five returning all-Americans, thee which came into the championships as double-digit seeds.

He had to beat 2021 champion Shane Griffith in the quarterfinals, then beat 2022 NCAA finalist Quincy Monday of Princeton in the semifinals.

That was just to face O’Toole, the defending champion.

The two had faced each already twice in the 30 days, a regular-season closing dual where Carr won 7-2, and then two weeks later he pinned O’Toole in sudden victory in 7:38.

Carr, who won at 157 in 2021, and was third at 157 last year in Detroit, moved up to 165 this in particular to be challenged by the best.

“This weight is a deep weight,” Carr said Friday after his semifinal victory “Every single guy is tough. I like that challenge. I moved up for that challenge to get better at wrestling and to become a better person. Keep growing my character, my resilience and as being a man of God. At the end of the day, wrestling is just something I do, my faith is truly who I am.”