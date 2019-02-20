Try 1 month for 99¢

CEDAR FALLS -- Thursday night's wrestling showdown between Iowa State and Northern Iowa in the Panthers' West Gym is a sellout, it was announced Wednesday.

No. 17 UNI (6-5 overall, 6-1 Big 12) hosts the No. 11 Cyclones (10-2, 6-1) at 7 p.m. The Panthers will send six ranked wrestlers into action, while Iowa State has eight.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for general admission with season ticket holders allowed to enter at 5:45 p.m. Students will be able to scan their UNI IDs for free admission while supplies last.

Fans are advised that parking will be limited near the West Gym. Additional parking will be available in the Campbell, Curris and Gilchrist lots.

