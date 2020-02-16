College wrestling: Iowa State stuns UNI late

AMES – Sam Colbray provided the huge spark that Iowa State needed.
Colbray’s late takedown to beat fifth-ranked Bryce Steiert at 174, 7-6, ignited the Cyclones as they won four of the final five matches to rally to beat Northern Iowa, 18-16, Sunday afternoon at Hilton Coliseum in a Big 12 Conference dual.
The ISU win snapped a three-match losing streak to the Panthers.
“You got to throw one in there when you are not supposed to do it,” Iowa State head coach Kevin Dresser said. “One you are not supposed to win and obviously at 174 we were not supposed to win. That is how you elevate yourself and that is how you win big dual meets.”
Colbray scored just four seconds into the match, but Steiert escaped quickly and a pair of takedowns helped him build a 6-4 lead after two periods. Colbray escaped 11 seconds into the third period and then hit the winning takedown with 30 seconds left and rode Steiert out to finish off the win.
“I felt like the match was zero-zero stepping out there and rankings didn’t mean much,” Colbray said. “I know my ability. I know my wrestling style. I know that I wanted to win.”
Dresser said it was 50-50 that he was going to let Colbray wrestle after the junior had been ill most of the week.
“Sam can confirm my story, but I told him in the parking lot while we were coming in for weigh ins here at 1 p.m. that you are 50-50 in my mind,” Dresser said. “I told you I’m going to read body language if I’m going to put you out there and said I don’t know if I’m going to wrestle you. That truly was the story.
“Then after the 57 match, at the break, I said Colbray, 'Come here, and what do you think?’ And he said, “I want to fight.’ And so with body language … I could tell by the way he was carrying himself at that moment that he was a guy that needed to wrestle.”
UNI head coach Doug Schwab was complimentary of the Iowa State’s fight, but at the same time called out his team for taking their foot off the gas during times when they needed to stomp on it.
Schwab said when Steiert came off the mat that he owned the loss for getting away from what he is good at which is constantly being on the offensive.
“We got to give ourselves more opportunities,” Schwab said. “The moment got big in a few situations and you can see it and you have to go back where you are good. You are trained to continue to attack and in certain situations we didn’t.
“When things start getting tight and you start looking at the clock, you start second guessing yourself and start to hold on instead of continually attacking and that happened in a few situations. I give them credit. The crowd got into it, got excited and their guys fed off it.
UNI led 12-6 at the break, but Iowa State got a win from Independence native Chase Straw in sudden victory at 165 over Austin Yant, 3-1, before Colbray’s big win.
Straw's winning score came with 15 seconds left in the overtime period.
“Just score the next point,” Straw said of what was going through his mind in sudden victory.
Taylor Lujan stemmed the tied briefly for the Panthers with 13-5 major decision at 184 over Marcus Coleman, but Joel Shapiro and Gannon Gremmel won the final two matches to lift the Cyclones to the victory.
After Shapiro’s win at 197 over Isaiah Patton, Gremmel used a late second-period takedown and a strong third period ride to beat Carter Isley, 4-0, at heavyweight.
“First off, in the wrestling world, we got a little Hilton magic there toward the end,” Dresser said.
The match could not have started any better for the Panthers as No. 24 Jay Schwarm got the Panther Train rolling.
In November, Schwarm lost by technical fall to Alex Mackall at the Harold Nichols Open, 20-4.
In the rematch, it was almost all Schwarm. He scored the initial takedown with 1:40 left in the first period, Mackall countered with a reversal and Schwarm immediately reversed him and moments later locked up a cradle and pinned the 11th-ranked wrestler in 2 minutes and 17 seconds.
“Mackall got a reversal and you almost kind of saw Schwarm put his head done, but kind of .. but that is what he has been working on and he reset,” Schwab said. “And he reset, went and got a reversal and then put him on his back and pinned him.”
It was Schwarm’s Division I leading 13th pin of the season.
Iowa State answered with a 6-4 win from Todd Small over Jack Skudlarczyk at 133, and No. 9 Ian Parker beat Michael Blockhus at 141, 7-2. But the Panthers carried the momentum into the break behind back-to-back wins at 149 and 157 from Thomsen and Paden Moore.
Thomsen, ranked ninth, beat eighth-ranked Jarrett Degen, 3-1 in sudden victory to improve to 5-0 all-time against the 2019 all-American.
After getting in deep on Degen several times, Thomsen once again hit a single leg but as Degen went to counter switched to a double and finished with 32 ticks left in the overtime period.
“He made a good adjustment to finish that last shot,” Schwab said of Thomsen.
In the end, Schwab reiterated that UNI did not do enough in the critical moments.
“We had guys a on the ropes,” Schwab said. “ I mean on the ropes and there has to be a little bit of a death blow in there. There were some situations where there was blood in the water and we did not go after them.”
UNI returns to action Thursday at Wisconsin.
Schwarm said the message in the lockerroom was not defeatist.
“It is not more different than if we had won,” Schwarm said “You got to keep responding. We have a dual meet Thursday and that is what we would be looking forward to if we had won or lost and then it is on to Big 12s and nationals.”