College wrestling: Happel, Keckeisen both finish second in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Northern Iowa had a pair of runner-up finishes to highlight a fifth-place finish at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational Saturday.

The Panthers finished with 96 points. Nebraska was first with 137.5, edging North Carolina State by 10 points.

Cael Happel at 141 and Parker Keckeisen at 184 both finished second.

Happel beat Clay Carlson of South Dakota State in the semifinals before falling, 6-1, to Brock Hardy of Nebraksa in the finals.

In the 184 final, North Carolina State’s Trent Hidlay used a big four-point move to take control and topped Keckeisen, 8-2.

UNI also got a third-place finish from Kyle Biscoglia at 133, a sixth from Austin Yant at 165, an eighth from Colin Realbuto at 149, and a fifth-from Tyrell Gordon at heavyweight.

Biscoglia went 7-1 in the tournament, winning five straight consolation matches to finish third. He received a medical forfeit in the third-place match.

Yant won his first three matches before suffering an injury and medically forfeiting his final three matches of the tournament.