College wrestling: Happel beats reigning Big 12 champion to win Daktronics Open

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Four Northern Iowa wrestlers claimed individual titles Sunday at South Dakota State’s Daktronics Open.

The performance was highlighted by 19th-ranked (Flo) Cael Happel’s victory in the 141-finals over reigning Big 12 champion and fifth-ranked Clay Carlson of SDSU.

Happel scored a late takedown to beat Carlson, 8-6, in the finals. Enroute to the finals, Happel registered a pair of falls and then a 16-6 major decision over Caleb Gross of SDSU in the semifinals.

The Panthers also won championships at 159. 157 and 165.

Colin Realbuto topped Kellyn March of North Dakota State, 8-5, to win at 149. Realbuto went 4-0 and part of his day was a 13-4 major over Drew Roberts from Minnesota in the semifinals.

At 157, Derek Holschlag beat teammate Evan Yant, 8-0, in the finals. At 165, Austin Yant was dominate in a 4-0 day.

UNI's Cayd Lara thankful to be alive, grateful to be wrestling Panther 157-pound starter suffered a major sickle anemia crisis during a family vacation to Colorado in the summer of 2019. Complications from that episode saw Lara spend nearly two months in a hospital bed.

He scored a fall and a major decision to reach the semifinals where he received a medical forfeit before he beat teammate Cayd Lara, 12-3, in the finals.

Noah Glaser was second at 197, and Tyrell Gordon went 3-1 while finishing third at 285.