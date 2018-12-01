LAS VEGAS -- Four University of Northern Iowa wrestlers advanced to Saturday's semifinals and two more can finish as high as third after day one of the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.
Josh Alber, Bryce Steiert, Taylor Lujan and Drew Foster remain alive in the championship bracket while Max Thomsen and Carter Isley will try to battle back through the consolation bracket.
Alber went 3-0 with a pin, a 3-2 decision and a 2-1 tiebreaker win. Steiert's three wins came by pin and 9-0 and 6-3 decisions. Lujan pinned his first two foes before a 16-9 decision, and Foster won 12-6, 14-5 and 9-6 over third-seeded Zack Zavatsky of Virginia Tech.
Jay Schwarm and Izaak Shedenhelm won a pair of matches each before being eliminated, Thomsen won two decision before a 3-2 defeat sent him to the consolation bracket, and Isley recovered from an opening-round pin with three consecutive decisions to stay alive.
UNI is fourth in the team standings with 62 points. Ohio State leads with 88, Missouri has 7.5 and Nebraska has 64.5. The tournament concludes Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.