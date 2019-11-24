CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa wrestling team got some huge individual wins Sunday against Nebraska in a non-conference dual at the West Gym. That however, would not be enough for the Panthers.
In a meet that each team won five matches, the Cornhuskers won with more dominance.
Nebraska scored bonus-points in four matches and an upset win at 149 lifted the third-ranked Cornhuskers to a 23-19 victory over the eighth-ranked Panthers in front of a capacity crowd of 2,200.
"I think we gave away the dual and that is nothing against Nebraska," UNI head coach Doug Schwab said. "I think we need to manage matches better. You can say we split matches, but we gave up more bonus points."
The key victory for the Cornhuskers came at 149, where 19th-ranked Collin Purinton scored a takedown nine seconds into sudden victory over fifth-ranked Max Thomsen for a 9-7 win that was part of a four-match win streak for Nebraska.
Additionally, the Cornhuskers got a technical fall from Chad Red. Jr at 141 over Michael Blockhus, a pin from Peyton Robb at 157 over Keaton Geerts and a major decision by Isaiah White over Austin Yant at 165, and another technical fall from Eric Schultz at 197 over Noah Glaser.
"Four matches we gave up bonus, and seven matches out of 10 we gave up the first score, Schwab repeated.
There were plenty of Panther highlights, too.
It opened at 125 as Jay Schwarm was trailing Alex Thomsen, 6-2, in the second period when before he flipped Thomsen to his back for a pin in 5:16. Then at 133, Jack Skudlarczyk gave up the first takedown to Ridge Lovett in the first period, but he controlled the rest of the match en route to a 8-2 win.
Two more big wins came at 174 and 184.
At 174, fifth-ranked Bryce Steiert used an escape and a locked-hands call on fourth-ranked Mikey Labriola for a 2-1 victory.
Then at 184, Taylor Lujan, ranked fifth, absolutely dominated second-ranked Taylor Venz. Lujan took an early lead, but Venz fought back and lead 3-2. At 4-all, Lujan took over scoring on a series of attacks and counters that lead to a 15-6 major decision.
It was a match that earlier in his career, Lujan said he may have lost, especially after Venz locked up a cradle in the first period and Lujan fought out of a bad position and scored a reversal and dominated the rest of the way.
"I think being patient," Lujan said. "I know 18-year old me would have rolled in that cradle and probably got stuck. That is the funny part. I'm a little more patient. A little more mature now."
Lujan said working on being patient was something he reevaluated after last season.
"I'm like a lot of wrestlers and the wheels get turning, get turning." Lujan added. "You wrestle a match 100 times before it happens. I think letting positions develop and being confident knowing I know this position better than he knows it."
Carter Isley capped off the meet with a 7-2 win over David Jensen at heavyweight.
Both teams will see each other soon, again, as both will be at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in Las Vegas on Dec. 6-7.
"I give them credit," Schwab added. "They got punched in the mouth early. They were not planning on getting pinned at 125, especially up 6-2. They were planning on winning 133, the pulled the redshirt. They were planning on winning both those matches and we win both.
"And, then, they responded and won the next four weights. Chad Red came out and said, 'okay, I'm going to shut this crowd up a little bit." He did a good job of that."
