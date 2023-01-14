College wrestling: Biscoglia, Realbuto and Keckeisen score falls in UNI victory

OREM, Utah – Northern Iowa scored four bonus point wins as the Panthers rolled to a 34-9 Big 12 Conference wrestling win Friday over Utah Valley.

Kyle Biscoglia at 133, Colin Realbuto at 149 and Parker Keckeisen at 184 all recorded falls, while Austin Yant registered a 9-0 major decision over Danny Snediker at 165.

Biscoglia picked up his 60th career win by pinning Stockton O’Brien in 3:55. Realbuto’s third-period fall over Isaiah Delgado was his first of the season, while Keckeisen scored six first-period takedowns before earning his 60th career win by decking Hunter Morse in 3:15.

Yant improved to 13-0 on the season with his win.

Kyle Gollhofer, Cael Happel, Derek Holschlag and Tyrell Gordon also picked up wins for UNI.

The Panthers return to action next Saturday when it hosts Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. inside the McLeod Center and Sunday when it hosts Oklahoma at 2 p.m.