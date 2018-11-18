MORGANTOWN, W. Va. -- Northern Iowa won four of the final five matches to defeat West Virginia 27-19 Sunday in a Big 12 Conference dual wrestling meet.
Jay Schwarm got the Panthers (1-1) started with his second pin in as many meets at 125 pounds. Josh Alber added a decision at 141, but West Virginia (1-2) took the next two matches to lead, 16-9.
Bryce Steiert helped get things turned around with a 9-6 decision at 165 for UNI. Taylor Lujan followed with a pin and Drew Foster added a technical fall for a 23-16 Panther lead. Carter Isley capped the meet with a major decision.
