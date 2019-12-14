{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS – Even had the University of Northern Iowa wrestling team gone 10-for-10 Saturday at the UNI Open, head coach Doug Schwab would have found plenty to critique.

As it was, the Panthers had one champion -- Drew Bennett at 133 -- and four runners-up as Schwab rested most of his starting lineup.

“There were some really good things,” Schwab said. “Even if we won every single weight class we still have to work and get better. I know some of the things we have been working on happened -- head position and stuff like that. We were gritty and tough.

“But then there were some situations where we let easy things happen.”

Bennett topped Iowa State’s Ramazan Attasauov, 3-2, for his title.

The Panthers got runner-up finishes from Gable Fox at 149, Derek Holschlag at 157, Pat Schoenfelder at 165 and Tyrell Gordon at 197.

Schwab and UNI fans held a keen interest at 157 and 165 where the Panthers have yet to settle on a starter.

“Those guys competed hard,” Schwab said. “You’ve got to be more consistent. That is what we are looking for is consistent performance and not all over the map. Those guys are a bit all over the map and you are not sure what you are going to get each time.”

UNI may be getting some additional depth at 157 as Paden Moore wrestled in practice this week and warmed up and weighed in Saturday although he did not compete.

“He is close,” Schwab said. “You want him to be 100 percent and sometimes you never get to 100 percent. He’s not quite there yet. Hopefully by the Midlands we will have him back out there.”

UNI will be off until Schwab takes 16 Panthers to the Midlands in Chicago on Dec. 29-30.

