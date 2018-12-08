CEDAR FALLS -- University of Northern Iowa 141-pounder Josh Alber captured his first UNI Open wrestling championship Saturday with a 4-0 run through his bracket.
A runner-up twice at the Open, Alber defeated Aric Williams of South Dakota State 20-2, pinned Sam Ritchie of Missouri in 2:37, decision Ryan Leisure of Iowa State 8-2 and then blanked Vince Turk of Iowa, 4-0.
Panther Max Thomsen made the finals at 149 pounds but forfeited his final match to Brock Mauller of Missouri while Austin Yant finished second at 174 after falling to Marcus Coleman of Iowa State in the finals, 22-10.
UNI also had three third-place finishers. Kyle Biscoglia was third at 125 while Drew Bennett and Jack Skudlarczyk shared the 133-pound championship.
Michael Blockhus took fourth at 141, and Cayd Lara (157) and Tyrell Gordon (197) placed sixth.
