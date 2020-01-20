Wolf has double-double, UNI smothers Indiana State
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Wolf has double-double, UNI smothers Indiana State

CEDAR FALLS – Four players scored in double figures as Northern Iowa rolled to a 73-43 Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball game Sunday at the McLeod Center.

Cynthia Wolf had a double-double with a career-high 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Rose Simon-Ressler had  13, Bre Gunnels 11 and Nicole Kroeger 10 for the Panthers, additionally.

UNI dominated from the start holding the Sycamores (2-16 overall, 0-6 in the MVC) to just 13 first-half points as the Panthers led 31-13 at the break.

UNI (11-5, 3-2) remained perfect at home (6-0), the longest the Panthers have went undefeated at home since the 1999-2000 season when UNI stayed perfect at home until Feb. 5.

The Panthers return to action Friday at Bradley.

UNI 73, Indiana St. 43

INDIANA STATE (2-16, 0-6) – Westerfeld 0-1 0-0 0, McChristine 3-11 1-1 7, Pitzer 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 2-8 0-0 4, Williams 3-12 1-2 8, Folks 2-6 0-3 4, Anderson 1-7 4-6 6, Elder 2-5 0-0 5, Dean 0-2 1-2 1, Robben 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 17-59 7-14 43.

NORTHERN IOWA (11-5, 3-2) – Gunnels 4-6 3-5 11, Wolf 5-8 3-6 14, Rucker 1-7 1-2 3, Kroeger 2-7 2-2 10, Simon-Ressler 5-5 1-1 13, Finley 2-7 2-2 6, Cavey 1-5 3-4 5, Hillyard 1-1 0-0 2, Gerrits 2-7 0-0 5, Morgan 0-3 2-2 2, Barney 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 17-24 73.

Indiana State;6;7;14;16  --  43

No. Iowa;12;19;21;21 – 73

3-point goals – ISU 2-7 (Pitzer 0-1, Hunter 0-1, Williams 1-3, Elder 1-2). UNI 6-24 (Wolf 1-3, Rucker 0-3, Kroeger 2-5, Simons-Ressler 2-2, Finley 0-3, Cavey 0-1, Gerrits 1-3, Morgan 0-2, Barney 0-2). Rebounds – ISU 35 (McChristine 9). UNI 52 (Wolf 13). Assists – ISU 6 (Pitzer 2, Elder 2). UNI 12 (Rucker 5). Turnovers – ISU 12 (Pitzer 3). UNI 13 (Gunnels 3).  Total fouls – Indiana State 24, UNI 11. Fouled out – None.    

