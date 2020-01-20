Wolf has double-double, UNI smothers Indiana State

CEDAR FALLS – Four players scored in double figures as Northern Iowa rolled to a 73-43 Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball game Sunday at the McLeod Center.

Cynthia Wolf had a double-double with a career-high 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Rose Simon-Ressler had 13, Bre Gunnels 11 and Nicole Kroeger 10 for the Panthers, additionally.

UNI dominated from the start holding the Sycamores (2-16 overall, 0-6 in the MVC) to just 13 first-half points as the Panthers led 31-13 at the break.

UNI (11-5, 3-2) remained perfect at home (6-0), the longest the Panthers have went undefeated at home since the 1999-2000 season when UNI stayed perfect at home until Feb. 5.

The Panthers return to action Friday at Bradley.

