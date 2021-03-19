 Skip to main content
WNIT: Kam Finely's hot hand leads UNI past Dayton
breaking top story
COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

WNIT: Kam Finely's hot hand leads UNI past Dayton

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCKFORD, Illinois – Kam Finley erupted for 23 points off the bench to lead Northern Iowa past Dayton, 70-56, today in the opening round of the WNIT.

Finley’s game-high total included a hot hand from distance, where she made 5 of 7 3-point attempts. Panthers' freshman reserve Kayba Laube knocked down 3 of 4 looks from beyond the arc during an efficient 10 minutes of court time.

UNI finished with 12 3-pointers and its bench players combined to score 50 of the team's 70 points.

Trailing 7-2, Finley helped UNI take the upper hand when she knocked down a transition 3-pointer with 4:16 left in the first quarter for her first of three consecutive treys. The Panthers never trailed from that point forward.

Senior Megan Maahs scored a second-chance basket as part of her nine-point, eight-rebound performance and UNI took a 39-29 lead into halftime. Dayton cut its deficit to five late in the third quarter, but Finley answered with her fifth 3-pointer and Maya McDermott added a connection from deep that pushed the Panthers’ lead back to 11.

UNI’s defense held Dayton to 21 of 62 (33.9%) shooting. Makira Cook led the Flyers (14-4) with 16 points.

Friday’s victory snapped a three-game losing streak for a UNI program that now is 4-8 all-time in the WNIT. The Panthers have competed in five of the last six postseason WNIT events.

UNI (15-12) will play either Creighton (10-11) at 5 p.m. Saturday in a round of 16 game in Rockford, Ill. The Panthers secured a three-point win over Creighton inside the McLeod Center on Nov. 28.

