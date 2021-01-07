Valpo runs past Northern Iowa, 63-56

VALPARAISO, Ind. – Northern Iowa saw an 11-point third quarter lead erased as the Panthers dropped a 63-56 decision to Valparaiso Thursday in Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball action.

Trailing 31-30 at halftime, UNI (5-5 overall, 2-1 MVC) opend the second half on a 9-0 run, a run that stretched to 14-2 as the Panthers led 44-33 with 4 minutes and 56 seconds left in the third.

But the Crusaders (5-3, 1-0) answered with their own 14-2 run to lead 47-46 after three quarters.

Valparaiso continued to control the game stretching its lead to 59-51 as UNI could not mount a comeback attempt.

The Panthers out-rebounded the Crusaders, 48-34, but UNI could not overcome a 22 of 54 shooting effort from the field, including making just 5 of 29 3-point attempts. The Panthers also turned the ball over 19 times.

Karli Rucker led UNI with 18 points, while Cynthia Wolf had nine points and eight rebounds.

Three Valpo players scored in double figures led by Shay Frederick with a game-high 20 points.

The two teams play again tonight at 6 p.m.

Valparaiso 63, UNI 56