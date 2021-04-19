UNI's Tanya Warren gets two-year extension

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa and head women’s basketball coach Tanya Warren have agreed to a two-year contract extension that will see Warren’s leadership continue through the end of the 2026-27 season.

Warren and the Panthers are coming off of the deepest postseason run in school history which saw the Panthers advance to the WNIT Semifinals.

“We are thrilled to keep coach Warren on our bench for the foreseeable future,” Director of Athletics David Harris said. “Our women’s basketball team continues to compete at a very high level on the court and perform very well academically. Our student-athletes leave this program ready to lead and contribute in their communities.”

The Panthers finished the year with a 17-13 record, including an 11-7 MVC mark. It is the 13th consecutive season with a .500 record or better in Valley play, and it was the 12th year in a row that UNI earned at least 17 wins.

“I am extremely honored that our administration continues to entrust me to lead this program,” Warren said. “I am blessed to be surrounded by amazing people and I couldn’t be more excited as together we continue to strive for excellence both on and off the court.”