UNI women's basketball will open with Illinois State following schedule swap

“Now playing with going back-to-back games, I don’t think there’s any question that you’re going to have to be able to utilize your bench and be productive,” Warren said. “It was an opportunity to get some of those kids in, get their feet wet and get them some game experience as we enter league play. We’re certainly going to need them in our rotation for us to be able to be successful.”

UNI has navigated a challenging nonconference schedule with mixed results.

A narrow loss to Iowa State and an off night at North Dakota State may be a couple opportunities for wins that were left on the table. Highlights included closely-contested victories over former MVC schools Creighton and Wichita State, along with a home win over a strong South Dakota State team that was ranked for the first of two nonconference meetings.

“Where I’d like to see this team grow quickly is consistency and valuing the basketball,” Warren said. “We shoot ourselves in the foot with careless turnovers. We have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball and executing offensively – letting our offense work and understand good shot, bad shot.

“We need the focus and consistency to do the little things correctly.”