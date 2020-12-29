UNI women's basketball will open with Illinois State following schedule swap

CEDAR FALLS – Who is the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team playing in this weekend’s Missouri Valley Conference opener? Just wait a day.
Initially scheduled to begin 2021 with a two-game series against No. 24 Missouri State, UNI will now host Illinois State on Friday and Saturday at 2 p.m. inside the McLeod Center.
The Panthers’ series with Missouri State was postponed on Monday due to COVID-19 cases within the Bears’ program. On Tuesday, the virus hit Illinois State’s scheduled opening weekend opponent Valparaiso.
As a result, UNI and Illinois State will now meet up earlier than anticipated.
“We wish Missouri State the best and hope that they are able to get back on the floor soon,” UNI coach Tanya Warren said, during a Tuesday interview prior to the schedule swap. “We’re extremely disappointed but we also understand that could have been us. We were fortunate to be able to get in seven nonconference games, but this is the season that we’re in and you have to be flexible, you have to be able to adapt and carry on.”
UNI (3-4) has played its entire schedule to date, while Illinois State (3-0) has endured four canceled nonconference games.
Entering a conference format of contests against the same team on back-to-back days, UNI’s depth is a luxury. During the Panthers’ nonconference finale on Dec. 23, a 74-63 loss at South Dakota State, Warren added true freshmen Kayba Laube, Grace Boffeli and Maya Gyamfi to a rotation that reached 14 deep.
“Now playing with going back-to-back games, I don’t think there’s any question that you’re going to have to be able to utilize your bench and be productive,” Warren said. “It was an opportunity to get some of those kids in, get their feet wet and get them some game experience as we enter league play. We’re certainly going to need them in our rotation for us to be able to be successful.”
UNI has navigated a challenging nonconference schedule with mixed results.
A narrow loss to Iowa State and an off night at North Dakota State may be a couple opportunities for wins that were left on the table. Highlights included closely-contested victories over former MVC schools Creighton and Wichita State, along with a home win over a strong South Dakota State team that was ranked for the first of two nonconference meetings.
“Where I’d like to see this team grow quickly is consistency and valuing the basketball,” Warren said. “We shoot ourselves in the foot with careless turnovers. We have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball and executing offensively – letting our offense work and understand good shot, bad shot.
“We need the focus and consistency to do the little things correctly.”
The MVC was positioned to be a multi-bid league before the NCAA tournament was canceled last spring. Warren believes the competition will be even better this season.
“The Valley is as good as it’s been from top to bottom, even a year ago,” Warren said. “A lot of underclassmen are back.
“Everything has got to go through Missouri State until it’s proven otherwise, but other than that I think anybody can beat anybody on any given day. You better be ready to play and you better be able to adjust on the fly. This league has some really, really good players.”
UNI finished one game back of Illinois State in fifth place last season with a 10-8 record. The Panthers enter this season projected to finish third in the league’s preseason poll.
Warren is aiming higher.
“We’re looking forward to hopefully putting ourselves in position where we can compete for a championship in the end,” UNI’s 14th year head coach said.