UNI women's basketball loses season series to Drake 73-68

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The UNI women’s basketball team returned home for a thrilling rivalry game against the Drake Bulldogs. In a contest that stayed close through the final minutes, the Panthers weren’t able to grab the finish, losing to Drake 73-68.

A slow start was a problem for the Panthers again for the third game in a row as they made only four points in the first five minutes of the game. Despite a career blocking effort from forward Bre Gunnels and a career-tying game in assists for guard Kayba Laube, UNI couldn’t pull off the finish on Saturday afternoon.

“We’re up eight at the half and they go on a 15 and 0 run or something to start the second half, that’s inexcusable,” said head coach Tanya Warren following the loss. “I thought we had some really bad mental errors with the game on the line. They [Drake] won every 50/50 ball with the game on the line. You’ve got to give them credit, for whatever reason we can’t beat them. But it’s a hard pill to swallow.”

Shooting, the Panthers were 25-of-60 (41.6%) from the floor, 8-of-17 (47.1%) from behind the arc, and 10-of-12 (83.3%) from the line. Almost half of UNI’s points came from the paint while the Panthers found some success capitalizing off of Drake turnovers with 23 points made. UNI barely lost the rebounding game with 34 boards to the Bulldogs 37 and led in blocks with eight made.

Karli Rucker and Bre Gunnels were the only Panther players in double-digits with 19 and 13 scored respectively. Grace Boffeli led UNI in rebounds with 10 boards while Gunnels added six. Gunnels also had a career-high game in blocks, making six against the Bulldogs. Her former career record was five blocks against Drake earlier this year and St. Louis in the 2021 WNIT tournament.

The Panthers get to stay home for the second week in a row as they welcome both Bradley and MVC-leading Illinois State to the McLeod Center. First up for UNI will be the Braves on Feb. 25 with tipoff set for 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0