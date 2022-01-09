UNI women win thriller at Loyola Chicago

The UNI women's basketball team returned from COVID-19 protocols on Friday with a disappointing loss to Valparaiso after falling apart in the fourth quarter. They weren't about to let that happen again on Sunday afternoon.

Karli Rucker scored 16 points, Bre Gunnels added 13 more and the UNI Panthers held on to beat the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on the road 58-54 to move to 8-5 overall and 1-1 on the season.

The Panthers entered the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Beacons with a 49-40 lead before being outscored 20-9 in the final quarter to drop their conference opener. On Sunday, it was the first half when UNI looked like they might start having trouble.

After taking an 12-10 lead entering the second quarter, the Panthers went up 19-10 midway through the second before the Ramblers went on a 12-2 run to take a 22-21 halftime advantage.

After the Ramblers went up 30-23 in the third, UNI collected themselves as they went on a 10-3 run to tie things up. The two teams battled back and forth the rest of the quarter with Maya McDermott's layup with 20 seconds left in the quarter giving the Panthers a 39-37 advantage.

The two teams continued to trade baskets, resulting in Loyola being up 54-53 with 1:18 left in the game. With 48 seconds remaining, Rucker made a pair of free throws to put the Panthers up 55-54. Rucker made three more free throws in the last minute and the UNI defense did the rest to give the Panthers their first conference win of the season.

UNI will host Missouri State this Thursday at 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0