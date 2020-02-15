UNI women win at Evansville

EVANSVILLE -- Northern Iowa's defense dominated Evansville Saturday as the Panthers posted a 67-49 Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball win.

UNI (15-9, 7-6) held the Aces (3-21, 0-13) to 35 percent shooting overall, a 4-for-20 afternoon from 3-point range and forced 20 turnovers.

The game was back and forth early. The Panthers led 18-17 with 5:12 left in the first half when they went on an 11-0 run for a 29-17 lead and they took a 29-19 advantage to halftime.

UNI pulled away in the third quarter. Nicole Kroeger's 3-point bucket and a layup by Cynthia Wolf pushed the margin to 45-26 midway through the period while Evansville went scoreless for nearly six minutes.

The Aces never got closer than 15 points the rest of the way.

Offensively, the Panthers had 10 players contribute points. Karli Rucker led the way with 10 points and dished out eight of UNI's 17 assists. The Panthers were just 8 of 38 from 3-point range (21.1%), but they had 22 offensive rebounds.

