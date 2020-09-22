UNI women will open 2020-21 season on New Year's Eve

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS – The Northern Iowa women's basketball team will open the 2020-21 Missouri Valley Conference play on New Year's Eve at Illinois State before traveling to Bradley on Jan. 2, according to the schedule released Tuesday.

While the Panthers open on the road, the Panthers play five of the next seven at home, including games against Valparaiso on Jan. 7 and Loyola on Jan. 9 before a home date with Drake on Jan. 15. UNI is then on the road for a trip to Missouri State on Jan. 22 and Southern Illinois on Jan. 24 before returning home on Jan. 29 and Jan. 31.

The Panthers return All-Conference players Karli Rucker and Megan Maahs for their senior seasons. UNI is coming off one of the best seasons in program history. The Panthers defeated three Power-Five schools for the first time in program and history and rolled up wins over Iowa, Iowa State and Drake for the first time ever in a one season.

Head coach Tanya Warren enters her 24th season as the winningest coach in program history. She has a career record of 243-177. The Panthers have been .500 or better in each of the last 12 seasons and finished with at least 17 wins each of the last 11 years.

The University of Northern Iowa and the Athletics Department continue to monitor COVID-19 pandemic and will be announcing game day and fan seating plans in the future. Please renew your basketball season tickets by visiting unipanthers.com/tickets or call 319-273-4849.

