UNI women weather storm
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

UNI women weather storm

CEDAR FALLS -- Valparaiso put together a late charge, but Northern Iowa held on for a 77-70 Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball win Sunday at the McLeod Center.

The Panthers (13-7, 5-4) led 53-43 heading into the fourth quarter when the Crusaders (11-9, 3-6) put together a 22-11 run to get within 70-67 with 2 minutes, 46 seconds to play. Karli Rucker hit a big 3-pointer for UNI to start a 10-3 closing run.

Nicole Kroeger led the Panthers, who remained unbeaten at home, with 18 points, including a 4-for-9 afternoon from 3-point range. Rucker aded 17 points, Kristina Kavey 12 and Abby Gerrits 11.

UNI made 14 of 15 free throws and hit 13 of 30 attempts from 3-point range to offset Valparaiso's 12-for-12 day at the line and 10-for-21 showing from behind the arc. All five starters scored in double figures for the Crusaders.

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Missouri St.;8;1;18;3

Bradley;7;2;16;4

Drake;7;2;15;6

Illinois St.;5;4;13;7

North. Iowa;5;4;13;7

Southern Ill.;5;4;13;7

Loyola;4;5;13;7

Valparaiso;3;6;11;9

Indiana St.;1;8;3;18

Evansville;0;9;3;17

VALPARAISO (11-9, 3-6) -- Stoller 3-6 6-6 13, Morrison 5-11 0-0 12, Frederick 4-11 0-0 11, Wienman 7-13 4-4 19, Hales 5-9 2-2 15, Pitts 0-5 0-0 0, VanKempen 0-1 0-0 0, Zacker 0-0 0-0 0, Ellenson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 12-12 70.

UNI (13-7, 5-4) -- Gunnels 2-2 2-2 6, Maahs 3-5 0-0 7, Rucker 5-16 4-4 17, Kroeger 5-11 4-4 18, Gerrits 3-11 4-4 11, Cavey 5-10 0-1 12, Wolf 0-4 0-0 0, Hillyard 0-0 0-0 0, Simon-Ressler 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 25-62 14-15 77.

Valparaiso;10;15;18;27 -- 70

North. Iowa;20;11;22;24 -- 77

3-point goals -- Valparaiso 10-21 (Stoller 1-1, Morrison 2-6, Frederick 3-5, Weinman 1-1, Hales 3-4, Pitts 0-3, VanKempen 0-1), UNI 13-30 (Maahs 1-1, Rucker 3-6, Kroeger 4-9, Gerrits 1-6, Cavey 2-4, Wolf 0-2, Simon-Ressler 2-2). Rebounds -- Valparaiso 31 (Stoller 7), UNI 39 (Gunnels 7). Assists -- Valparaiso 16 (Frederick 7), UNI 16 (Rucker 5). Turnovers -- Valparaiso 16 (Frederick 6), UNI 17 (Kroeger 4). Total fouls -- Valparaiso 20, UNI 18. Fouled out -- none. Att. -- 1,538.

