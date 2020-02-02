UNI women weather storm

CEDAR FALLS -- Valparaiso put together a late charge, but Northern Iowa held on for a 77-70 Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball win Sunday at the McLeod Center.

The Panthers (13-7, 5-4) led 53-43 heading into the fourth quarter when the Crusaders (11-9, 3-6) put together a 22-11 run to get within 70-67 with 2 minutes, 46 seconds to play. Karli Rucker hit a big 3-pointer for UNI to start a 10-3 closing run.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Nicole Kroeger led the Panthers, who remained unbeaten at home, with 18 points, including a 4-for-9 afternoon from 3-point range. Rucker aded 17 points, Kristina Kavey 12 and Abby Gerrits 11.

UNI made 14 of 15 free throws and hit 13 of 30 attempts from 3-point range to offset Valparaiso's 12-for-12 day at the line and 10-for-21 showing from behind the arc. All five starters scored in double figures for the Crusaders.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.