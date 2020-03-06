UNI women topple Drake

The Bulldogs had already secured the second seed of the tournament and could not improve on the standings with a win.

"It was not that at all," added Baranczyk. "We could have played for pride or just matched their motivation but we fell short. We did not shoot the ball very well either."

The Panthers had little trouble shooting as three players reached double-digits and 10 players found the scorebook. Leading the way was sophomore guard Kam Finley who rolled in a career-best 28 points.

Finley helped UNI pull away early in the second quarter when Drake had cut the deficit to 21-20, by chipping in five points. Karli Rucker put the Panthers back into a double-digit lead with a short jumper inside.

Rucker finished with 22 points.

"This game was probably the most complete we have played start-to-finish this year," said Finley. "We wanted to go out and give our four seniors a big farewell and get this thing right. We really succeeded in everything we did tonight and we showed that this team is capable of playing this way anytime.

"We played amazing and we had to because they (Drake) are an amazing team as well. This was definitely a confidence game heading into next week."