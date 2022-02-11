UNI women suffer first loss in two weeks to Southern Illinois

A rough first quarter doomed the UNI women's basketball team on Friday as they saw their six-game win streak come to an end against the Southern Illinois Salukis with a 64-60 loss.

The Panthers were held to their lowest quarter of scoring against Southern Illinois Friday making only four baskets in the first 10 minutes of play. The slow start and a last-second Saluki block kept UNI from completing the comeback in the second half.

"Our slow start in the first half made it a tougher game," said Head Coach Tanya Warren of the loss. "While the slow start hurt, we were able to battle our way back to overcome a double-digit deficit. Being within four points at the end we gave ourselves a chance, we just couldn't get the last play to fall. But it's not the time to hang our heads as we have to get ready for a tough and well-coached Missouri State team on Sunday."

Through 40 minutes UNI was 20-for-52 (38.5%) from the floor, 5-for-27 (18.5%) from three-point range, and 15-for-17 (88.2%) from the charity stripe. The Panthers kept even with the Salukis in rebounds as both squads had 30 boards each. But UNI edged out in offensive rebounds 12 to nine.

Finley led the team in points with 25, just three points off her season-high of 28. She was 6-for-13 (46.2%) from the floor, 3-for-9 (33.3%) from behind the arc, and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line. Rucker was the only other player in double-digits for the Panthers with 12 points. Rebounding throughout the game was spread evenly among the lineup with Wolf grabbing the most boards at six.

UNI continues the weekend road swing with a stop in Missouri on Sunday. The Panthers will face the Missouri State Lady Bears at 2 p.m. on Feb. 13 at JQH Arena. UNI came out on top in the two teams' last meeting at the McLeod Center in January, winning 74-65.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0