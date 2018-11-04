CEDAR FALLS — There is no shortage of options for the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team this season.
UNI coach Tanya Warren mixed and matched her combination of 13 available players Sunday afternoon as she acquired more information on what rotations will click during an exhibition game inside the McLeod Center.
All 13 of UNI’s players reached the scoring column en route to an 89-41 victory over Upper Iowa. Hustle, strong communication on defense and unselfish ball movement on offense were some of the early characteristics these Panthers revealed.
No player saw more than 22 minutes of court time, and Warren admits she still has plenty to sort out with a team that added four freshmen and graduated just one member of last season’s main rotation.
“I like the different lineups that we can play,” Warren said. “If we stay healthy this is going to be the hardest year for me in terms of rotations and combinations that I’ve had in my 12 years. But it’s a great problem to have.”
UNI’s 13-player blend generated 48 more shot attempts off a dominant 65-34 rebounding advantage and a 26-12 turnover edge. In total, the Panthers hoisted 94 attempts from the field.
Center Megan Maahs finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, leading UNI’s success in the paint. Bre Gunnels, who saw no more than 12 minutes in a game her sophomore season, added eight rebounds in the first half and finished with 12.
“We were excited to come out and play someone,” Maahs said. “We were all locked into what needed to happen.
“It’s awesome seeing the ball movement that we had. I think a big thing that comes with that is just trusting that our teammate will knock down the next shot.”
Maahs’ roommate, junior Abby Gerrits, led UNI’s deep bench with 14 points and eight rebounds, while also leading her team in minutes played.
While Warren would still like her team that shot 35 of 94 (37.5 percent) from the field to be more efficient, especially in the paint, she was pleased with the execution against Upper Iowa’s zone. The Panthers spent the majority of practice time working against man defense.
First-year starting point guard Karli Rucker finished with all six of her points off the drive during an early 16-2 first quarter run, and redshirt senior Ellie Howell showcased an accurate mid-range jumper as she finished with 11 points in 13 minutes.
True freshman Kam Finley saw reps at point guard in the absence of classmate Alyssa Iverson, whom Warren noted may be able to return for Friday’s 8:30 p.m. regular-season home opener against Delaware in the Preseason WNIT. Warren added Finley would be an emergency back-up point if Iverson is unavailable, but prefers her as an option at the 2 or 3.
Freshman center Cynthia Wolf of Cedar Falls added 12 points and seven rebounds in her debut. She could be a valuable addition to an already deep frontcourt.
“I thought C.J. (Cynthia Jane) did a nice job. C.J. is going to be able to give us great depth at the 5,” Warren said. “She’s got to understand the physicality of the game at this level, but she does a lot of things well. I thought she got a little fatigued, but when she was fresh she looked really good on both ends.”
Shell Rock native Bekka Pierson led Upper Iowa with 16 points on 7 of 12 shooting from her center position. The Peacocks are looking to rebuild after going winless in the Northern Sun Conference last season.
UNI 89, Upper Iowa 41
Upper Iowa Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Gaber 24 1-6 2-4 3 0 2 4
Dinius 24 2-5 3-7 3 3 1 8
Miles 17 0-2 0-0 1 1 0 0
Pierson 23 7-12 2-5 4 0 3 16
Martin 25 2-8 0-0 3 0 3 4
Peinado 12 0-3 0-0 0 0 1 0
Friesen 7 0-1 0-2 2 0 0 0
Cartney 10 0-3 0-0 1 0 0 0
Ward 7 0-0 0-0 3 0 0 0 0
Domeyer 13 0-1 1-2 4 0 1 1
Squires 3 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Rufus 12 2-3 0-0 2 0 2 4
Morente 17 0-2 2-4 2 0 1 2
Fink 0-0 2-2 1 0 2 2
Team 5
Totals 200 14-46 12-26 34 4 16 41
UNI Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Rucker 16 3-7 0-0 2 3 3 6
Howell 13 5-9 0-0 2 0 2 11
Morgan 15 1-5 0-0 1 0 2 3
Hillyard 12 2-6 0-0 3 3 1 4
Maahs 11 6-8 1-2 10 0 1 13
Kroeger 21 2-7 1-2 2 2 2 6
Gunnels 14 1-6 1-2 12 2 0 3
Finley 20 1-7 0-0 3 1 2 3
S.-Ressler 15 1-4 0-0 5 2 1 2
Wolf 16 4-10 3-4 7 0 4 12
Barney 11 2-6 1-2 4 0 1 6
Hagen 14 2-6 2-4 3 3 2 6
Gerrits 22 5-13 0-0 8 2 2 14
Team 3
Totals 200 35-94 9-16 65 18 23 89
Upper Iowa 11 9 10 11 — 41
N. Iowa 21 26 26 16 — 89
3-point goals—Upper Iowa 1-13 (Gaber 0-3, Dinius 1-2, Martin 0-3, Peinado 0-3, Cartney 0-1, Morente 0-1), UNI 10-27 (Howell 1-2, Morgan 1-4, Kroeger 1-5, Finely 1-2, Wolf 1-3, Barney 1-1, Gerrits 4-10). Blocks—Upper Iowa 1 (Peinado), UNI 3 (three at 1). Turnovers—Upper Iowa 26 (Gaber 6), UNI 12 (Finley 4). Steals—Upper Iowa 6 (Dinius 3), UNI 14 (Simon-Ressler 4).
Officials—Zacher, Brendenmuehl, Hauge. Att.—1,229.
