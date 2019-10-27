CEDAR FALLS -- Cedar Falls native Nate Oakland made his debut as Upper Iowa's head coach Sunday in an exhibition contest against a University of Northern Iowa women's basketball program where his coaching journey began.
Oakland worked on UNI head coach Tanya Warren's staff for two seasons, from 2007-09, before serving as an assistant and Coe and Wartburg, securing his first head coaching job at Coe, and working as an assistant at North Dakota State.
UNI's depth and defense was too much for Oakland's Peacocks to overcome during a 67-40 Panthers' victory inside the McLeod Center.
"It was fun to come back here to a place my wife and family call a second home," said Oakland. "We feel like part of the UNI family and it has been fun to watch the great progress they have made.
"I wasn't exactly the best assistant for coach Warren, as I was really young and honestly really immature. I can appreciate now what Tanya and all coaches have to go through to prepare for games."
Upper Iowa started strong, trailing just 15-14 after the first quarter, before UNI pulled away with a 9-0 run and 16-7 burst to take a 39-20 halftime lead.
"I was really pleased in the fact that we got to play everyone and we had a great contribution from the bench," said Warren, after her non-starters combined for 38 points. "(Cailyn) Morgan came off the bench and hit a big three, and helped boost the play of the offense and defense.
"I liked the fact that we were able to put in different lineups and see how they had the ability to make the adjustments on the floor."
The Panthers increased their lead to 58-29 after the first 30 minutes.
Junior forward Bre Gunnels found gaps in the Peacocks defense early and made adjustments as the game progressed during her 10-point effort.
"When we went into the game, I just tried to focus on picking up from last year," said Gunnels. "I always look for the lane to open to my left, but they made me go right and I just worked on my dribble that way and it worked. I want to become more important in this offense and that means I have work to do."
Gunnels was one of three Panthers to reach double figures. Graduate transfer Kristina Cavey and sophomore Kam Finley dropped in 11 points apiece. Cavey also tallied 10 rebounds.
Both squads found the exhibition contest beneficial. UNI will open regular season play at home on Nov. 6 against North Dakota State.
"Our whole mindset this season is to make progress with each game," Warren said. "I really liked a lot of what I saw today and Nate has that team over there in the right direction, as well. He is a tremendous coach and he will make the changes needed. He has changed that culture over there and he will have them playing hard and physical."
Oakland is excited for his newest challenge.
"I think the girls had fun playing under the bright lights in front of a lot of people," Oakland said. "The work on things they can control and they play for each other and they will fight for each other."
