TORONTO -- Former Northern Iowa women's basketball player Brittni Donaldson became just the 10th female assistant coach in NBA history Monday when the Toronto Raptors announced the promotion of its data analyst.
"There isn’t a discussion of whether we’re capable or not, we are," Donaldson said in an interview with the Toronto Star Monday. “It’s an exciting time in the sport.”
The Raptors, the defending NBA Champion, are coached by another former Panther, Nick Nurse.
Donaldson moves to the coaching staff from the front office where she served on the Toronto staff as a data analyst for two seasons.
According to various reports, Donaldson will be involved in all facets of the game with the Raptors, including player development, statistical analysis, game preparation and scouting.
Before her time with the Raptors, she was an analyst with STATS LLC in Chicago, her first job in sports. Her first job after graduating was working for CBE Companies in Cedar Falls where she analyzed internal data. She started there right after graduating from UNI in 2015 with a degree in Statistics and Actuarial Science.
A star at Sioux City North, Donaldson was a two-year starter at guard for the Panthers and played in three Women's National Invitational tournaments from 2011-15. She played in 114 games in a UNI uniform and still holds the record for three-pointers made in a game with eight. She was named honorable mention MVC Scholar-Athlete her junior year.
Donaldson served as a member of the Raptors' coaching staff at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas earlier this summer and served as an instructor at the Giants of Africa basketball camps in Tanzania and South Sudan.
Donaldson is the fifth woman hired as an NBA assistant this summer, joining Kara Lawson in Boston, Niele Ivey in Memphis, Lindsey Harding in Sacramento and Lindsay Gottlieb in Cleveland.
Becky Hammon in San Antonio, Jenny Boucek in Dallas, Kristi Toliver in Washington, Natalie Nakase with the L.A. Clippers and Karen Stack-Umlauf in Chicago were already on NBA staffs.
