UNI women pull out narrow win

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois had its chances, but Northern Iowa held on in the final minute Friday night to secure a 60-57 Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball win.
The Panthers took a 60-52 lead on Nicole Kroeger's 3-point basket with 2 minutes, 2 seconds remaining, but they didn't score again.
Southern Illinois' Makenzie Silvey knocked down a 3-pointer and hit a layup to draw the Salukis within 60-57 with :24 to play and although UNI missed four consecutive free throws in the closing seconds, Southern Illinois couldn't capitalize.
UNI (9-4 overall, 1-1 Missouri Valley) got 15 points from Kristina Cavey and 14 from Karli Rucker. The Panthers were without injured starting post Megan Maahs.
Southern Illinois (9-5, 1-2) led 35-33 at halftime, but UNI controlled the third quarter and led 51-44 heading into the fourth quarter.
The Panthers shot just 37.5 percent overall, including 5-for-17 from behind the arc, and turned the ball over 16 times.
Southern Illinois, which came into the game averaging 73.5 points and 45.2 percent shooting, shot just 32 percent overall, went 6-for-20 from 3-point range and made only 13 of 24 free throws. Silvey, the Salukis' leading scorer at 17.5 points per game, had just 10 on 4 of 18 shooting.
