UNI women pull out narrow win

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois had its chances, but Northern Iowa held on in the final minute Friday night to secure a 60-57 Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball win.

The Panthers took a 60-52 lead on Nicole Kroeger's 3-point basket with 2 minutes, 2 seconds remaining, but they didn't score again.

Southern Illinois' Makenzie Silvey knocked down a 3-pointer and hit a layup to draw the Salukis within 60-57 with :24 to play and although UNI missed four consecutive free throws in the closing seconds, Southern Illinois couldn't capitalize.

UNI (9-4 overall, 1-1 Missouri Valley) got 15 points from Kristina Cavey and 14 from Karli Rucker. The Panthers were without injured starting post Megan Maahs.

Southern Illinois (9-5, 1-2) led 35-33 at halftime, but UNI controlled the third quarter and led 51-44 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers shot just 37.5 percent overall, including 5-for-17 from behind the arc, and turned the ball over 16 times.