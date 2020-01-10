You are the owner of this article.
UNI women pull out narrow win
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Kristina Cavey

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois had its chances, but Northern Iowa held on in the final minute Friday night to secure a 60-57 Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball win.

The Panthers took a 60-52 lead on Nicole Kroeger's 3-point basket with 2 minutes, 2 seconds remaining, but they didn't score again.

Southern Illinois' Makenzie Silvey knocked down a 3-pointer and hit a layup to draw the Salukis within 60-57 with :24 to play and although UNI missed four consecutive free throws in the closing seconds, Southern Illinois couldn't capitalize.

UNI (9-4 overall, 1-1 Missouri Valley) got 15 points from Kristina Cavey and 14 from Karli Rucker. The Panthers were without injured starting post Megan Maahs.

Southern Illinois (9-5, 1-2) led 35-33 at halftime, but UNI controlled the third quarter and led 51-44 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers shot just 37.5 percent overall, including 5-for-17 from behind the arc, and turned the ball over 16 times.

Southern Illinois, which came into the game averaging 73.5 points and 45.2 percent shooting, shot just 32 percent overall, went 6-for-20 from 3-point range and made only 13 of 24 free throws. Silvey, the Salukis' leading scorer at 17.5 points per game, had just 10 on 4 of 18 shooting.

Collection: Northern Iowa women's basketball

Earlier stories about the UNI Women's Basketball team.

+1 
UNI logo 2014

UNI 60, Southern Illinois 57

UNI (9-4, 1-1) -- Cavey 5-12 4-4 15, Rucker 4-12 5-6 14, Kroeger 2-4 0-2 6, Simon-Ressler 1-4 3-5 5, Gunnels 1-3 1-1 3, Wolf 3-5 0-0 7, Finley 3-7 0-2 6, Gerrits 2-4 0-0 4, Hillyard 0-2 0-0 0, Morgan 0-3 0-0 0, Barney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 13-20 60.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (9-5, 1-2) -- Silvey 4-18 1-2 10, Brockmeyer 2-2 4-7 9, Martin 3-11 3-4 9, Patrick 2-8 3-4 8, Nelson 2-7 1-2 5, McCallister 2-4 0-2 6, Link 2-3 0-0 5, Walker 1-5 1-1 3, Hartman 1-1 0-0 2, Keita 0-0 0-0 0, Pudlowski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 13-24 57.

Northern Iowa;17;16;18;9 -- 60

Southern Ill.;9;26;9;13 -- 57

3-point goals -- UNI 5-17 (Cavey 1-3, Rucker 1-5, Kroeger 2-3, Gunnels 0-1, Wolf 1-1, Finley 0-2, Gerrits 0-2), Southern Illinois 6-20 (Silvey 1-6, Brockmeyer 1-1, Patrick 1-4,, Nelson 0-4, McCallister 2-4, Link 1-1). Rebounds -- UNI 44 (Simon-Ressler 6, Gunnels 6), Southern Illinois 44 (Brockmeyer 13). Assists -- UNI 8 (Rucker 3), Southern Illinois 11 (Silvey 3). Turnovers -- UNI 16 (Finley 6), Southern Illinois 14 (Silvey 3, Patrick 3). Total fouls -- UNI 23, Southern Illinois 20. Fouled out -- none.

