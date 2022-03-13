UNI women fall in MVC title game

The UNI women's basketball team fought as hard on Sunday as they have all season. Unfortunately, they ran out of gas just before reaching the final destination.

The Panthers were defeated by the Illinois State 50-48 in Hoops in the Heartland Championship game. As such, UNI won't be going to the NCAA Tournament this year.

The game was tight throughout with the Panthers playing suffocating defense for most of the afternoon. However, they were held without a point for the final five minutes of the contest, costing them the game.

"I'm extremely proud of our team even though it's not the result we wanted," said head coach Tanya Warren. "But I'm extremely proud of what we've been able to do all season."

UNI didn't score for the first six minutes as ISU got out to a 10-2 lead. The Panthers responded with a 9-2 run to end the quarter as they trailed 12-11.

Neither team scored for the first 2:30, but the Panthers ended up striking first to go up. The teams battled with UNI going up 23-14 with 3:07 left before halftime after a pair of free throws by Kayba Laube. ISU answered by cutting the deficit to just five as the Panthers led 27-22 at the midway point.

Both teams came out hot in the second half, but ultimately the Redbirds outscored UNI 14-10 in the period. The Panthers entered the fourth clinging to a 37-36 advantage.

UNI started the fourth strong, going up by six with eight minutes left in the game. With 5:20 left in the contest, Kam Finley made a putback shot to put UNI up 48-42. Sadly, those were the final points of the game for the Panthers as the Redbirds closed the game on a 8-0 run to take the win and the conference tournament.

Karli Rucker led UNI with 16 points.

While out of the NCAA tournament, the Panthers were expected to be selected to the WNIT. The selection for that tournament took place after press times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0