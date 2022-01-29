UNI women demolish Bradley on the road, 60-36

After suffering an upset loss to Drake on Jan. 21 the UNI women's basketball team has responded with two wins. They looked pretty darn good while doing it too.

Beating Southern Illinois on 74-67 on Thursday was a nice bounce back effort, but it was the 60-36 road triumph over Bradley on Saturday that should remind everyone just how good the Panthers can be.

UNI (12-6, 5-2) was outstanding from the very beginning as they led 17-8 after the first quarter. Their defense remained lights out in the second and their offense did well enough to take a 31-11 advantage into the locker room with them at the midway break.

It didn't get any easier for the Braves from there as UNI took a 49-24 lead into the final quarter of play and never relinquished it.

The leader of the game was Grace Boffeli as she put together a double-double effort in the form of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Karli Rucker also reached double digit points as she scored 10 while Bre Gunnels contributed nine rebounds and four blocks.

UNI will next face Indiana State on Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the McLeod Center at 4 p.m. Tickets are available now and can be watched on ESPN+ with a subscription.

