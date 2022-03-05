 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL | UNI

UNI women close regular season with 83-56 rout of Evansville

The UNI womens basketball team closed out the regular season with a 83-56 rout of the Evansville Aces on Saturday afternoon. It was the fourth consecutive victory for Panther women.

The contest was never in question as UNI jumped out to a 20-8 lead through just one quarter of play. While Evansville woke up on offense, the Panthers stayed hot, too, as they led 55-24 entering the locker room at the half. Things didn’t change in the penultimate period as UNI remained in control 75-36 entering the final quarter of play. The Aces outscored UNI 20-18 in the fourth, but that wasn’t anywhere near enough to take victory away from the Panthers.

UNI was led by Nicole Kroeger and Maya McDermott, who each scored 14 points. Cynthia Wolf contributed 11 points while Kam Finley put up 10.

UNI closes the regular season with a record of 20-9 overall, including 13-5 in MVC play. They will begin the MVC tournament in Moline, Illinois on March 10.

