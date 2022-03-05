UNI women close regular season with 83-56 rout of Evansville

The contest was never in question as UNI jumped out to a 20-8 lead through just one quarter of play. While Evansville woke up on offense, the Panthers stayed hot, too, as they led 55-24 entering the locker room at the half. Things didn’t change in the penultimate period as UNI remained in control 75-36 entering the final quarter of play. The Aces outscored UNI 20-18 in the fourth, but that wasn’t anywhere near enough to take victory away from the Panthers.