UNI women click down the stretch

“It doesn’t need to hurry coming out of our hand,” Warren said, recalling her halftime message. “Have poise, take your time, hands and feet ready, and slow down.”

Gunnels opened the second half with a 3-pointer and UNI went on to knock down 6 of 11 looks from distance over the final two quarters. Six different Panthers hit one 3-pointer in this game, and point guard Karli Rucker made two from distance as part of her team-high 16 points.

Eight of UNI’s 12 second-half field goals were assisted as the Panthers shot 50% over the last two quarters. The Panthers' 11 turnovers were a team low since the start of conference play.

“We’ve been down at halftime a lot,” Rucker said. “For us to be able to come out in the third quarter and set a tone right away, and then make a run, I think that says a lot about our growth.”

UNI used a well-executed set play to pull in front at the end of the third quarter. Center Cynthia Wolf found Abby Gerrits, who finished through contact off a cut for a traditional three-point play and a 41-38 advantage. The Panthers then found separation with a 7-0 fourth-quarter run that included a 3-pointer by Kam Finley as UNI took a 48-40 lead with 6:36 remaining.