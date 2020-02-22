UNI women click down the stretch against Bradley (PHOTOS)

CEDAR FALLS – Bre Gunnels stepped out and blocked Gabi Haack’s mid-range jumper early into Saturday afternoon’s game against Bradley. That play helped set the tone for a University of Northern Iowa defense determined to make the Braves work for every point.
It took until the second half before UNI found its shooting touch, but the Panthers’ defense never wavered during a 64-57 victory inside the McLeod Center.
UNI (16-10, 8-7 Missouri Valley) put a 20-win season on hold for a Bradley squad (19-6, 10-4) that has NCAA Tournament aspirations.
Nicole Kroeger served as a primary defender on the Braves’ second-leading scorer, Haack, and held her to two points on 1-for-9 shooting. Bradley forward Chelsea Brackmann fouled out with a team-high 15 points and the Braves’ finished 34.8% shooting from the field.
Gunnels recorded three blocked shots and 12 rebounds, and UNI rejected eight of Bradley’s looks.
“I think we were really locked in today, especially after the last game (a Thursday overtime loss to Illinois State),” Gunnels said. “Coach kind of emphasized it in practice, too. We were really locked in from the start.”
It took a great defensive effort for UNI to prevent Bradley from pulling away early. The Panthers made just 2 of 18 3-point attempts in the first half with many of those 16 misses not even close. Bradley took a 28-21 lead into intermission.
You have free articles remaining.
“It doesn’t need to hurry coming out of our hand,” Warren said, recalling her halftime message. “Have poise, take your time, hands and feet ready, and slow down.”
Gunnels opened the second half with a 3-pointer and UNI went on to knock down 6 of 11 looks from distance over the final two quarters. Six different Panthers hit one 3-pointer in this game, and point guard Karli Rucker made two from distance as part of her team-high 16 points.
Eight of UNI’s 12 second-half field goals were assisted as the Panthers shot 50% over the last two quarters. The Panthers' 11 turnovers were a team low since the start of conference play.
“We’ve been down at halftime a lot,” Rucker said. “For us to be able to come out in the third quarter and set a tone right away, and then make a run, I think that says a lot about our growth.”
UNI used a well-executed set play to pull in front at the end of the third quarter. Center Cynthia Wolf found Abby Gerrits, who finished through contact off a cut, for a traditional three-point play and a 41-38 advantage. The Panthers then found separation with a 7-0 fourth-quarter run that included a 3-pointer by Kam Finley as UNI took a 48-40 lead with 6:36 remaining.
Gerrits later kicked out to Cynthia Wolf for a 3-pointer after Bradley cut its deficit to four, and Rucker added a pull-up triple before finding Gunnels for a layup to push UNI’s lead by to eight en route to victory.
This quality win was much needed for a UNI team that had fallen to .500 in league play after an 8-3 non-conference start. Grit, determination and perseverance are the words Warren associated with her team's performance.
“Hopefully it gives us a lot of confidence,” Warren said. “We talked about it yesterday – all it takes is one. We’re this close to turning the corner and I think this a great momentum getter for us in terms of going into the week on a very tough road trip.”
Added Rucker, “It’s pretty big. It feels good to be able to say we got a win today.”