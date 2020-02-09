UNI wins overtime thriller against Southern Illinois

Maahs 13-for-14 from the line, including a free throw with 16.2 seconds left in regulation that helped extend the game. Bre Gunnels added 14 points and nine rebounds. Karli Rucker finished with 13 points, including three go-ahead free throws in the extra period.

With UNI clinging to a two-point lead in overtime, Southern Illinois had seven looks to either tie or take the lead from 27 to nine seconds left on the clock. But none of the Salukis' shots fell and the Panthers went up three on a Rucker free throw. A 3-point look by SIU to tie air balled on the next possession as UNI prevailed.