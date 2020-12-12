UNI seizes the moment, knocks off No. 22 South Dakota State

UNI overcame its largest deficit, 15-8, early in the second quarter when Gunnels recorded steals on back-to-back possessions and added free throws following hard fouls in transition to cap an 8-0 go-ahead run. Finley’s steal and layup later capped a mini 6-0 surge that gave the Panthers a five point lead they maintained into intermission, 28-23.

After UNI missed its first 12 attempts from 3-point range, the Panthers knocked down six of their next seven looks — all during the third quarter — to pull away.

Nicole Kroeger sparked the 17-2 knockout run with a transition 3-pointer. Emerson Green hit two 3-pointers during that burst, while fellow Cedar Falls native Cynthia Wolf and freshman Maya McDermott also connected from deep as UNI took a commanding 47-31 lead.

Karli Rucker often thrived in the open court as UNI pushed the pace off defensive rebounds in addition taking advantage of turnovers. Rucker finished with a season-high 18 points on 6 of 12 shooting with four free throws.

UNI center Megan Maahs added 10 points and six rebounds. Wolf finished with nine points and eight boards and Green tallied eight points.