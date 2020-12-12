UNI seizes the moment, knocks off No. 22 South Dakota State

CEDAR FALLS – Seizing an opportunity to make a statement against a Top 25 opponent, Northern Iowa was the aggressor Saturday afternoon inside the McLeod Center.
The Panthers frequently turned big plays on defense into transition baskets. UNI’s offense also patiently moved the ball from side to side in the half-court to outwork No. 22 South Dakota State during a signature 65-48 victory.
“Any time you have a Top 25 win, it’s great not only for the women currently in your program but also for the women who laid the groundwork and came before them,” UNI coach Tanya Warren said.
This marked the first Top 25 victory for UNI (3-2) since a home win over Kansas State near the start of the 2016-17 season. Six of UNI’s seven victories over Top 25 teams have come since 2000 with Warren serving as head coach for the last three, dating back to 2014.
A South Dakota State team (3-2) that had already knocked off a pair of Top 25 opponents of its own this season, shot a season-low 33.3% from the field and didn’t surpass 13 points in any quarter. The Jackrabbits had made at least six 3-pointers in each of their previous four games before being held to 3 of 12 shooting from the perimeter.
“More than anything else, I thought we made them work for everything and we did a terrific job of taking away the 3-point line,” Warren said.
Myah Selland, the Jackrabbits’ leading scorer with a 17-point average, needed 15 shots to reach 16 points with over half of her total coming on 3-pointers. The skilled 6-foot-1 forward was complemented by Paiton Burckhard’s 18 points, but the Jackrabbits’ leading duo also combined for nine turnovers.
UNI senior Bre Gunnels embraced her role as the primary defender on Selland and finished with three steals and five rebounds in 22 minutes of court time.
Staying down on shot fakes and jabs and standing her ground on drives, Gunnels was up to the challenge.
“I was really, really focused on my matchup today,” said Gunnels. “I knew that she was their best player so I wanted to come out there and really make it hard for her. I knew that I couldn’t stop her necessarily, but I really wanted to make every shot hard.”
Gunnels received support as Warren elected to mix in double teams from multiple directions.
“We were all excited for our individual matchups and to make sure that we stay true to our scouting report and went out there and executed the game plan that we made up as a team,” Gunnels added.
Defense sparked UNI’s offense as the Panthers outscored South Dakota State, 25-12, in points off turnovers. Kam Finley matched Gunnels with three steals, while Cailyn Morgan was another valuable perimeter defender off the bench.
UNI overcame its largest deficit, 15-8, early in the second quarter when Gunnels recorded steals on back-to-back possessions and added free throws following hard fouls in transition to cap an 8-0 go-ahead run. Finley’s steal and layup later capped a mini 6-0 surge that gave the Panthers a five point lead they maintained into intermission, 28-23.
After UNI missed its first 12 attempts from 3-point range, the Panthers knocked down six of their next seven looks — all during the third quarter — to pull away.
Nicole Kroeger sparked the 17-2 knockout run with a transition 3-pointer. Emerson Green hit two 3-pointers during that burst, while fellow Cedar Falls native Cynthia Wolf and freshman Maya McDermott also connected from deep as UNI took a commanding 47-31 lead.
Karli Rucker often thrived in the open court as UNI pushed the pace off defensive rebounds in addition taking advantage of turnovers. Rucker finished with a season-high 18 points on 6 of 12 shooting with four free throws.
UNI center Megan Maahs added 10 points and six rebounds. Wolf finished with nine points and eight boards and Green tallied eight points.
“I think they were tired,” Rucker said, after UNI made 11 of 24 second half field goals and 16 of 18 free throws for the game. “Being able to get those rebounds and quick outlet and having people run the floor, we just put a lot of pressure on their defense that way and then got to the free throw line and put them in. Hopefully we can continue to do that.”
Indeed, UNI has quickly come together entering another big showdown with Iowa State on Tuesday inside the McLeod Center. Prior to Saturday’s victory, the Panthers outlasted Wichita State in double overtime on the road.
“Within the last two games we’ve really bought into the ‘we’ and hitting people when they’re open and knocking down some really big shots,” Rucker said. “I think that’s a really big reason that we got the win today.”
UNI 65, S. Dakota St. 48
SDSU Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Greer 23 0-3 0-0 4 1 3 0
Nelson 33 1-4 0-0 5 0 4 2
Theuninck 20 0-2 2-2 3 1 4 2
Burckhard 32 8-15 2-2 8 1 1 18
Selland 28 6-15 1-2 4 1 2 16
Rongisch 1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0
Irwin 24 1-4 2-2 7 0 0 4
Vlastuin 18 2-4 0-0 1 0 0 4
Byom 3 0-1 2-2 1 0 0 4
Ferrand 4 0-3 0-0 0 0 0 0
Stapleton 9 0-3 0-0 0 1 1 0
Totals 200 18-54 9-10 37 5 15 48
UNI Mn FG-A FT-A Rb As PF TP
Gunnels 22 1-3 6-8 5 1 1 8
Finley 22 2-7 0-0 1 0 0 4
Rucker 29 6-12 4-4 2 3 1 18
Kroeger 26 1-3 0-0 2 2 1 3
Maahs 26 4-8 2-2 6 2 2 10
McDermott 11 1-4 0-0 0 0 0 3
Gyamfi 1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
Morgan 12 1-3 0-0 1 1 1 2
Laube 1 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0
McCullough 9 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 0 0
Wolf 21 3-6 2-2 8 1 0 9
Barney 1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
Green 19 2-6 2-2 1 3 2 8
Boffeli 1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0
Totals 200 21-54 16-18 34 13 8 65
SDSU 13 10 13 12 – 48
N. Iowa 8 20 26 11 – 65
3-point goals – SDSU 3-12 (Greer 0-2, Nelson 0-2, Selland 3-4, Irwin 0-1, Ferrand 0-1, Stapleton 0-2), UNI 7-22 (Finley 0-2, Rucker 2-7, Kroeger 1-2, McDermott 1-2, Gyamfi 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Wolf 1-3, Green 2-4). Blocks – SDSU 5 (Irwin 2), UNI 1 (Finley). Turnovers – SDSU 21 (Burckhard 5), UNI 16 (Rucker 4). Steals – SDSU 13 (Nelson 3), UNI 10 (Gunnels, Finley 3).
